HYTN Announces Engagement of Marketing and Communications Services Provider

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — HYTN Innovations Inc. (CSE: HYTN, FSE: 85W0, OTC PINK: HYTNF) (“HYTN” or the “Company”), a pharmaceutical manufacturer specializing in cannabis, announces that it has engaged MCS Market Communication Service GmbH (“MCS”) to provide certain marketing and communications services.

The engagement is expected to commence on January 12, 2026, and continue for a period of approximately 60 days, or until the allocated budget is exhausted, subject to earlier termination or extension at the discretion of the Company. The services to be provided by MCS are expected to include the review and evaluation of existing marketing and communications materials, including the Company’s website and corporate presentation, the development of digital content and advertising materials, keyword optimization, project coordination, and media distribution services, with the objective of increasing general awareness of the Company and its business. MCS will execute these services through online platforms using demographic, geographic, keyword, and interest-based targeting to reach relevant investor audiences.

MCS is arm’s-length to the Company. In consideration for the services, the Company has agreed to pay €50,000 to MCS. No securities of the Company will be issued as compensation, and to the knowledge of the Company, neither MCS nor any of its principals hold any securities of the Company.

MCS Market Communication Service GmbH is located at Saarlandstraße 28, 58511 Lüdenscheid, Germany; email: [email protected].

About HYTN Innovations Inc.

HYTN Innovations Inc. is a pharmaceutical company specializing in the formulation, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of products containing psychoactive and psychotropic compounds, including cannabis-derived cannabinoids. The Company focuses on serving federally regulated markets by applying pharmaceutical-grade development, manufacturing, and quality systems. HYTN advances products to market by identifying regulated market opportunities and leveraging its integrated development and commercialization platform.

For more information contact:

Elliot McKerr

Chief Executive Officer

HYTN Investor Relations:

1.866.590.9289

[email protected]

The Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) has not reviewed, approved, or disapproved the contents of this press release.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information relates to future events or future performance and is generally identifiable by the use of words such as “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “will,” “anticipate,” “believe,” and similar expressions, or by statements regarding matters that are not historical facts. Such statements are based on the Company’s current beliefs, assumptions, and expectations regarding future events and operating conditions.

This press release contains forward-looking information relating to, among other things: the anticipated commencement, duration, scope, and continuation of the marketing and communications services to be provided by MCS Market Communication Service GmbH; the nature and extent of the services to be delivered; and the anticipated objectives or outcomes of such services.

Forward-looking information is based on certain assumptions, including, but not limited to: the assumption that the marketing services will be provided as contemplated; that the engagement will continue for the anticipated term or budgeted amount; and that the Company will continue to allocate resources toward marketing and communications activities. These assumptions are based on information currently available to the Company. Although management believes such assumptions to be reasonable, there can be no assurance that they will prove to be correct.

Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results, events, or outcomes to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation: the risk that the marketing services are modified, delayed, terminated, or do not proceed as anticipated; the risk that the services do not achieve the intended objectives; operational risks; regulatory risks; and financing and liquidity risks.

The forward-looking information contained in this press release is made as of the date hereof, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information.



