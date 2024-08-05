HYTN Welcomes U.S. Executive Order Initiating Cannabis Reclassification to Schedule III

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — HYTN Innovations Inc. (CSE: HYTN, FSE: 85W0, OTC PINK: HYTNF) (“HYTN” or the “Company”), a pharmaceutical-grade cannabis manufacturer, acknowledges the announcement by the United States administration issuing an executive order directing federal agencies to initiate the reclassification of cannabis to a Schedule III controlled substance under U.S. federal law.

The executive order directs the relevant federal authorities to advance the administrative process required to move cannabis from Schedule I to Schedule III under the U.S. Controlled Substances Act. A Schedule III classification would place cannabis within the same federal drug schedule as substances such as acetaminophen with codeine, testosterone, and certain anabolic steroids, recognizing accepted medical use while maintaining regulatory controls. If implemented through the applicable regulatory processes, this change would establish a framework under which cannabis may be regulated as a controlled pharmaceutical product, rather than solely within state-level recreational or medical cannabis regimes.

Under a Schedule III classification, cannabis products intended for medical use would be expected to fall under the oversight of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), and to be subject to applicable federal requirements governing manufacturing, handling, research, prescribing, and importation. These requirements would differ materially from the existing state-by-state frameworks that currently permit the sale of cannabis products despite its current federal classification.

“We welcome this development in the United States,” said Elliot McKerr, Chief Executive Officer of HYTN. “The executive order reflects a more structured and controlled regulatory approach toward cannabis that is aligned with established pharmaceutical frameworks. As regulatory expectations evolve, HYTN has focused on building systems, infrastructure, and quality standards consistent with GMP-based drug manufacturing. We look forward to assessing how this process may shape future regulatory and commercial pathways.”

The Company notes that it currently holds a Health Canada Drug Establishment Licence (DEL) for non-sterile pharmaceutical manufacturing and has received a Certificate of GMP Conformity applicable to the United States, reflecting compliance with recognized Good Manufacturing Practices.

In addition to its DEL, HYTN holds a Cannabis Drug Licence (CDL), which is issued to qualified DEL holders authorized to manufacture cannabis-derived pharmaceutical products. The Company also maintains an established GMP platform, including stability programs and international export operations supplying regulated medical markets in the United Kingdom, Germany, and Australia. HYTN believes these capabilities position it to evaluate potential opportunities that may emerge as the Schedule III regulatory process advances.

About HYTN Innovations Inc.

HYTN Innovations Inc. is a pharmaceutical company specializing in the formulation, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of products containing psychoactive and psychotropic compounds, including cannabis-derived cannabinoids. HYTN is dedicated to becoming a premier provider of these products across all federally regulated markets. The Company accomplishes this by strategically identifying market opportunities and effectively bringing innovative products to market through its advanced development platform.

About Cannabis Drug Licenses (CDL)

A CDL is issued by Health Canada under the Food and Drug Regulations and authorizes the possession, production, packaging, labelling, and distribution of cannabis when used as an active ingredient in pharmaceutical drug products. The CDL is required for any company intending to manufacture prescription drugs containing cannabis for human use. It can only be obtained by holders of a DEL and must meet the same regulatory standards applied to conventional pharmaceutical manufacturers, including compliance with GMP.

About Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP)

GMP guidelines provide guidance for manufacturing, testing, and quality assurance to ensure that a manufactured product is safe for human consumption or use. Many countries have legislated that manufacturers follow GMP procedures and create their own GMP guidelines that correspond with their legislation.

