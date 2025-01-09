Hyyve, the Marketplace Where Homeowners Receive Upfront Payments from Competing Real Estate Agents, Welcomes Howard Drukarsh to Advisory Board

TORONTO, Jan. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Hyyve, a revolutionary Canadian marketplace that enables homeowners to receive upfront payments for their property listings while connecting them with qualified real estate agents who bid for the right to sell their homes, is proud to announce that Howard Drukarsh has joined its Advisory Board.

Howard Drukarsh brings a distinguished career in the real estate industry, most notably as the co-founder of Right at Home Realty, Canada’s largest independent brokerage. Founded in 2004 alongside partners Arthur Bartram and Ronald E. Peddicord, Right at Home Realty introduced an innovative business model that allowed agents to retain 100% of their commissions, disrupting traditional industry practices. Under Howard’s leadership, the brokerage expanded to over 6,000 sales representatives and achieved the status of the #1 performing residential real estate brokerage in the Greater Toronto Area for ten consecutive years.

Beyond his entrepreneurial ventures, Howard is the host of the “Real Estate with Howard Drukarsh” podcast, where he engages with industry leaders to discuss current trends and insights in the real estate market. His commitment to education and professional development is further demonstrated through his service on the Real Estate Council of Ontario (RECO) Board of Directors and the Toronto Regional Real Estate Board (TRREB).

“Howard’s entrepreneurial spirit and experience as a successful founder give him a unique perspective that will be invaluable to Hyyve’s growth,” said Patrick Armstrong, CEO of Hyyve. “As someone who has built and scaled a business from the ground up, he understands what it takes to navigate the challenges of growth and innovation in real estate. We’re thrilled to have him join us on this journey.”

Howard’s appointment underscores Hyyve’s commitment to assembling a diverse and experienced advisory board to propel its growth and innovation in the real estate technology sector. His expertise in building large-scale real estate operations and fostering thought leadership within the industry will play a key role in shaping Hyyve’s future initiatives.

