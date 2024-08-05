iAnthus Announces Results from Annual General Meeting

NEW YORK and TORONTO, June 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — iAnthus Capital Holdings, Inc. (“iAnthus” or the “Company”) (CSE: IAN, OTCPK: ITHUF), which owns, operates and partners with regulated cannabis operations across the United States, is pleased to report the results for the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of iAnthus held on Thursday, June 26, 2025 at 12:00 p.m. (Eastern Time).

All matters put forward before the iAnthus shareholders (the “Shareholders“) for consideration and approval as set out in the Proxy Statement dated May 21, 2025, were approved by the Shareholders. Specifically, the Shareholders: (i) approved the election of Scott Cohen, Michelle Mathews-Spradlin, Kenneth W. Gilbert, Alexander Shoghi, and Richard Proud as directors of the Company; and (ii) approved the appointment of PKF O’Connor Davies, LLP as auditors of the Company.

About iAnthus

iAnthus owns and operates licensed cannabis cultivation, processing and dispensary facilities throughout the United States. For more information, visit www.iAnthus.com.

