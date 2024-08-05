iAnthus Expands Florida Footprint with GrowHealthy Dispensary Opening in Tamarac

New Location Marks 23rd Growhealthy Storefront, Bringing Premium Medical

Products and Engaging Retail Experience to Broward County

NEW YORK and TORONTO, Sept. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — iAnthus Capital Holdings, Inc. (“iAnthus” or the “Company”) (CSE: IAN, OTCID: ITHUF), which owns, operates and partners with regulated cannabis operations across the United States, today has announced the opening of its 23rd GrowHealthy dispensary in Florida, now welcoming patients in Tamarac. The dispensary opens today with access to new, premium in-house brands: Sunshine State & The Vault.

“We’re proud to bring GrowHealthy to Tamarac and become part of this vibrant community,” said Richie Proud, CEO of iAnthus. “Every new opening is about more than a dispensary; it’s about expanding access for patients and supporting wellness of patients. This location was designed to reflect the spirit of Tamarac, while delivering the same high standards of quality that patients across Florida expect from GrowHealthy.”

GrowHealthy distinguishes itself in Florida through a focus on premium genetics and whole-plant wellness. Built on the foundation of cultivators and caregivers, the company leads with a flower-first philosophy, strong community ties, and a deep respect for the cannabis plant. The Tamarac locations debuts GrowHealthy’s refreshed store design, blending Florida’s vibrant aesthetic while paying tribute to Tamarac with a mural unique to the city. The dispensary offers patients a wide range of options, including flower, vapes, concentrates, and additional products curated to meet the diverse wellness needs of Florida patients.

“Opening in Tamarac gives us the chance to do what we love most, connect with patients where they are,” said Kelly Heinichen, Vice President of Retail Operations at iAnthus. “Our team is passionate about creating a welcoming environment that takes the stress out of the process. Every patient who visits will find the most knowledgeable staff in the cannabis industry, genuine care, and a community that truly understands the role that this plant can play in improving quality of life.”

The Tamarac opening reflects iAnthus’ ongoing commitment to increasing patient access and education to premium cannabis products throughout Florida. This dispensary continues to elevate expectations of what the customer experience should deliver.

The new dispensary is located at 5100 West Commerce Blvd (Suite 13-14), Tamarac, Florida 33319, in the Sabal Palm Plaza just west of I-95 and the Florida Turnpike. The dispensary will be open Monday – Saturday 9am – 8:30pm and Sunday 9am – 8pm.

About iAnthus

iAnthus is a vertically integrated cannabis company on a mission to build premium brands through a network of cultivation, production, and retail operations across the United States. Backed by a leadership team with deep expertise in cultivation, operations, and capital markets, the company strategically leverages acquisition-driven growth and access to capital to create long-term competitive advantage. iAnthus’ brand portfolio includes: MPX, Anthologie, Black Label, Cheetah, Frūtful, Last Resort, Moodz, Sunshine State, and The Vault. For more information, visit www.iAnthus.com.

Forward Looking Statements

Statements in this news release contain forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made on the basis of the current beliefs, expectations and assumptions of management, are not guarantees of performance and are subject to significant risks and uncertainty. These forward-looking statements should, therefore, be considered in light of various important factors, including those set forth in Company’s reports that it files from time to time with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) and the Canadian securities regulators which you should review including, but not limited to, the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC. When used in this news release, words such as “will,” could,” plan,” estimate,” expect,” intend,” may,” potential,” believe, “should” and similar expressions, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements may include, without limitation, statements relating to the Company’s financial performance, business development and results of operations.

These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as predictions of future events, and the Company cannot assure you that the events or circumstances discussed or reflected in these statements will be achieved or will occur. If such forward-looking statements prove to be inaccurate, the inaccuracy may be material. You should not regard these statements as a representation or warranty by the Company or any other person that it will achieve its objectives and plans in any specified timeframe, or at all. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this news release. The Company disclaims any obligation to publicly update or release any revisions to these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date of this news release or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor the SEC has reviewed, approved or disapproved the content of this news release.



CBJ Newsmakers