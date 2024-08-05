ICTC and CMC Microsystems Partner to Strengthen Canada’s Semiconductor Talent Pipeline

OTTAWA, Ontario, Oct. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Information and Communications Technology Council (ICTC) and CMC Microsystems are announcing a new national partnership designed to advance Canada’s semiconductor ecosystem by building a highly skilled and future-ready talent pipeline.

ICTC will create work-integrated learning (WIL) placements for students with CMC Microsystems’ partners and members, creating direct pathways between emerging Canadian talent and the businesses leading innovation in microelectronics and advanced technologies. Both organizations will also collaboratively develop and deliver a range of training initiatives focused on semiconductor and quantum technologies. These offerings will engage learners across the spectrum, from middle and high school students to post-secondary institutions and recent graduates, targeting a new generation of professionals skilled in chips and quantum technologies.

This partnership contributes to ensuring Canada’s sovereignty and resilience in the face of global technological competition. Semiconductors are the backbone of modern innovation—from consumer electronics and clean tech to defense systems and critical infrastructure. Developing a robust domestic semiconductor talent pipeline is both a strategic economic imperative and fundamental to protecting Canada’s autonomy, security, and long-term prosperity.

ICTC and CMC Microsystems are also co-hosting an event in Ottawa, Ontario on November 6th, 2025, for industry leaders and policymakers. The event will also unveil ICTC’s new landmark report for the semiconductor industry, which will provide new insights on workforce challenges, industry strengths, and policy directions for building a globally competitive semiconductor sector. Information and registration for the event can be found here.

“At a time when demand for semiconductor talent is soaring globally, this collaboration is a strategic step toward ensuring Canada has a robust, inclusive, and innovation-driven talent pipeline,” said Namir Anani, President and CEO of ICTC. “We are excited to work with CMC Microsystems to inspire and prepare the next generation of semiconductor professionals.”

“Canada is known for producing technically brilliant, creative problem solvers.” said Gordon Harling, CEO of CMC Microsystems. “But as modern economies become dependent on technology, demand for this talent in the semiconductors industry is eclipsing supply. Through FABrIC, a Government of Canada investment, CMC Microsystems is proud to work with ICTC to continue building a talent pipeline that protects Canada’s competitive integrity and economic prosperity.”





