Imperial Reports the Safe Return of Workers to Surface at Red Chris Mine

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Imperial Metals Corporation (“Imperial” or the “Company”) (TSX:III) provides an update on the fall of ground incident that had isolated three workers underground at the 30% owned Red Chris mine in northwest British Columbia. Mine operator Newmont announced that at approximately 10:40 pm PST, Kevin Coumbs, Darien Maduke and Jesse Chubaty, three Hy-Tech Drilling workers at the Red Chris Mine, were safely brought to surface following a fall of ground incident.

Newmont stated their relief to share that all three individuals are safe, and in good health and spirits. They had consistent access to food, water, and ventilation whilst they remained in place in a refuge chamber underground over the last two days. They are now being supported by medical and wellness teams. Their families have been notified.

Imperial is grateful for the safe outcome of the incident and extends it thanks to Newmont and the rescue teams.

Background on Rescue Effort from the mine operator

At 8:30 pm PST on Thursday, July 24, following around-the-clock efforts, our specialized line-of-sight scoop successfully cleared the fallen debris from the access tunnel. With the area stabilized, the Emergency Response Team advanced across the impacted zone using equipment with an engineered Falling Object Protective System.

Upon reaching the refuge chamber, the team found Kevin, Darien, and Jesse in stable condition. Together with the Emergency Response Team, they returned to surface using the same protected equipment.

This outcome is the result of tireless collaboration, technical expertise, and above all, safety and care. We extend our heartfelt gratitude to the rescue teams and all those involved, and to Kevin, Darien, and Jesse as they recover from this experience.

About Imperial

Imperial is a Vancouver based exploration, mine development and operating company with holdings that include the Mount Polley mine (100%), the Huckleberry mine (100%), and the Red Chris mine (30%). Imperial also holds a portfolio of 23 exploration properties in British Columbia.

Company Contacts

Brian Kynoch | President | 604.669.8959

Darb S. Dhillon | Chief Financial Officer | 604.669.8959



CBJ Newsmakers