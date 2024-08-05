Industry Celebrates Inaugural Canadian Waterpower Day

Ottawa, Ontario, Oct. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — WaterPower Canada and partners across the country are celebrating the first Canadian Waterpower Day, an industry-led initiative recognizing the nation’s long-standing leadership in renewable electricity and the continued evolution of hydropower as a cornerstone of Canada’s clean energy future.

The date marks the inauguration of the Grand Chaudière Dam on October 16, 1868, a defining moment in Canada’s industrial history and the beginning of large-scale hydroelectric generation. More than 150 years later, hydropower continues to generate over 60 per cent of Canada’s electricity, providing reliable, affordable energy that powers homes and industry while supporting good jobs and regional growth.

“Waterpower has long been part of Canada’s foundation,” said Lorena Patterson, President and CEO of WaterPower Canada. “It provides dependable, affordable power, supports good jobs, and helps ensure energy security in every region. Today we honour that legacy and the way the sector continues to innovate through partnership and technology.”

The City of Ottawa has formally proclaimed October 16 as Canadian Waterpower Day, recognizing the capital’s deep hydroelectric heritage along the Ottawa River. Modernization projects, pumped-storage systems and digital technologies are keeping hydropower at the heart of Canada’s electricity grid. Increasingly, projects are being developed and co-owned with Indigenous communities, advancing reconciliation, creating local employment and ensuring shared benefits for generations to come.

As Canada works to strengthen its economy and energy security, hydropower continues to provide the dependable, cost-effective backbone of the grid. Its reliability and flexibility not only keep electricity affordable but also enable the growth of emerging renewable industries and the jobs they create.

WaterPower Canada has released an amplification kit with visuals, sample messaging and resources for members, partners and the public to participate in celebrating the day online. Canadian Waterpower Day will be held annually on October 16 to celebrate Canada’s largest source of renewable electricity and highlight hydropower’s ongoing contribution to clean energy, regional development and climate action.

Quotes:

“Ontario’s electricity system and initial economic prosperity was founded on waterpower. With 224 generating stations providing a quarter of the province’s energy, including over 40 operating for more than a century, waterpower delivers affordable, reliable, and secure power to communities while supporting local economies and long-term growth. As we accelerate the electrification of the broader economy, waterpower will continue to be a key driver, supporting economic reconciliation with Indigenous communities and unlocking 3,000 to 4,000 MW of untapped potential to meet future energy needs.” – Paul Norris, President, Ontario Waterpower Association

“On this inaugural Canadian Waterpower Day, we celebrate Canada’s leadership in harnessing the power of water for clean, reliable, and secure energy. Hydropower is more than a source of electricity — it’s a foundation for resilient, sustainable communities. Today, we honour the projects, partnerships, innovations, and commitment that have shaped Canada’s hydropower sector, and we recommit to advancing sustainable hydropower so that future generations can reap its benefits.” – Eddie Rich, Chief Executive Officer, International Hydropower Association.

About WaterPower Canada

WaterPower Canada is the national voice of Canada’s waterpower industry. As a not-for-profit trade association, WPC represents producers, manufacturers and developers who collectively account for more than 95 per cent of Canada’s waterpower capacity. The association advocates for the responsible development and use of waterpower to meet Canada’s current and future energy needs.



