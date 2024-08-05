Integral Metals Announces Flow-Through Private Placement for up to C$1,000,000

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

CALGARY, Alberta, Oct. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Integral Metals Corp. (CSE: INTG | FSE: ZK9) (the “Company” or “Integral”) is pleased to announce that it intends to complete a non-brokered flow-through private placement of units (“Units”) at a price of $0.95 per Unit for gross proceeds of up to C$1,000,000 (the “Offering”). Each Unit will be comprised of one flow-through common share of the Company (each, a “FT Share”) and one (non-flow-through) common share purchase warrant of the Company (each whole warrant, a “Warrant”), with each Warrant entitling the holder to acquire one common share (each, a “Warrant Share”) at a price of C$1.00 for a period of 24 months.

The gross proceeds from the sale of the FT Shares are intended to be used to incur “Canadian exploration expenses” as defined in the Income Tax Act (Canada), which the Company intends to renounce to the initial purchasers of the FT Shares.

All securities issued in the Offering will be subject to a statutory four month and one day hold period. Closing of the Offering is subject to the Company’s receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals, including approval of the Canadian Securities Exchange (the “CSE”). The Offering is expected to close on or about November 15, 2025.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “U.S. Securities Act”) or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

On Behalf of the Board Directors

Paul Sparkes

Chief Executive Officer 825-414-3163

[email protected]

ABOUT INTEGRAL METALS CORP.

Integral is an exploration stage company, engaged in the business of mineral exploration for critical minerals, including gallium, germanium, and rare earth elements, with the goal of contributing to the development of a domestic supply chain for these minerals. Integral holds properties in mining-friendly jurisdictions in Canada and the United States of America, including the Northwest Territories, Manitoba and Montana, where it has received regulatory support for its exploration efforts.

Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking information. These statements relate to future events or future performance. The use of any of the words “could”, “intend”, “expect”, “believe”, “will”, “projected”, “estimated” and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on the Company’s current beliefs or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events. In particular, this press release contains forward-looking information relating to, among other things, the anticipated completion date of the Offering, the anticipated amount of proceeds therefrom, the proposed use of proceeds therefrom, as well as the Company’s receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals.

Various assumptions or factors are typically applied in drawing conclusions or making the forecasts or projections set out in forward-looking information, including, in respect of the forward- looking information included in this press release, assumptions regarding the Company’s ability to complete the Offering and the amount of proceeds to be raised therefrom, the Company’s receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals, and the future plans and strategies of the Company. Although forward-looking information is based on the reasonable assumptions of the Company’s management, there can be no assurance that any forward-looking information will prove to be accurate. Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such factors include, among other things, the risk that the Company may not be able to complete the Offering as contemplated, or at all, and that the Company’s plans with respect to the use of any proceeds received from the Offering may change; that the Company may not receive the necessary regulatory approvals, and the risk that the Company’s business prospects and priorities may change, whether as a result of unexpected events, general market and economic conditions or as a result of the Company’s future exploration efforts, and that any such change may result in a re-deployment of the Company’s resources and efforts in a manner divergent from the Company’s current business plan or strategy. The forward-looking information contained in this release is made as of the date hereof, and the Company is not obligated to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. Because of the risks, uncertainties and assumptions contained herein, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The foregoing statements expressly qualify any forward-looking information contained herein.

The Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) has not reviewed, approved, or disapproved the contents of this press release.



CBJ Newsmakers