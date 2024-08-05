Integral Metals Announces Repayment of Secured Convertible Debt

CALGARY, Alberta, Nov. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Integral Metals Corp. (CSE: INTG | FSE: ZK9) (the “Company” or “Integral”) is pleased to announce that it has fully repaid, in cash, the secured convertible debt it had assumed in late June 2025 (please see news release dated June 24, 2025) by paying to the lender thereof the amount of US$1,000,000 plus applicable interest.

On Behalf of the Board Directors

Paul Sparkes

Chief Executive Officer 825-414-3163

[email protected]

ABOUT INTEGRAL METALS CORP.

Integral is an exploration stage company, engaged in the business of mineral exploration for critical minerals, including gallium, germanium, and rare earth elements, with the goal of contributing to the development of a domestic supply chain for these minerals. Integral holds properties in mining-friendly jurisdictions in Canada and the United States of America, including the Northwest Territories, Manitoba and Montana, where it has received regulatory support for its exploration efforts.

The Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) has not reviewed, approved, or disapproved the contents of this press release.



