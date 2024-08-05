Interfor Announces Closing of $144 Million Bought Deal Offering of Common Shares Including Concurrent Exercise of Over-Allotment Option

/THIS NEWS RELEASE IS INTENDED FOR DISTRIBUTION IN CANADA ONLY AND IS NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/

BURNABY, British Columbia, Oct. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — INTERFOR CORPORATION (“Interfor” or the “Company”) (TSX: IFP) is pleased to announce that it has closed its previously announced bought deal treasury offering (the “Offering”), including the full exercise of the over-allotment option (the “Over-Allotment Option”), for gross proceeds of approximately $143.75 million.

The syndicate of underwriters led by RBC Capital Markets and Scotiabank fully exercised the Over-Allotment Option to purchase an additional 1,865,670 Common Shares at the offering price of $10.05 per share. Including the exercise of the Over-Allotment Option, the Company issued an aggregate of 14,303,470 Common Shares.

The net proceeds from the Offering will be used to pay down existing indebtedness and for general corporate purposes.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains forward-looking information. A statement contains forward-looking information when the Company uses what it knows and expects today to make a statement about the future. All statements other than statements of historical fact contained in this news release are forward-looking statements, including without limitation statements regarding the Offering, including with respect to the anticipated use of the proceeds from the Offering. Readers are cautioned that actual results may vary from the forward-looking information in this news release, and undue reliance should not be placed on such forward-looking information. Risk factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking information in this news release are described in Interfor’s annual Management’s Discussion & Analysis under the heading “Risks and Uncertainties,” which is available on www.interfor.com and under Interfor’s profile on www.sedarplus.ca, and under the heading “Risk Factors” in the prospectus supplement and base shelf prospectus. Unless otherwise indicated, the forward-looking statements in this news release are based on the Company’s expectations at the date of this news release. Interfor undertakes no obligation to update such forward-looking information or statements, except as required by law. The Company’s independent auditor, KPMG LLP, has not audited, reviewed or performed any procedures with respect to the interim financial results and other data included in this release, and accordingly does not express an opinion or any other form of assurance with respect thereto.

ABOUT INTERFOR

Interfor is a growth-oriented forest products company with operations in Canada and the United States. The Company has annual lumber production capacity of approximately 4.7 billion board feet and offers a diverse line of lumber products to customers around the world. For more information about Interfor, visit our website at www.interfor.com.

