Interfor to Announce Second Quarter Results on August 7, 2025

BURNABY, British Columbia, July 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — INTERFOR CORPORATION (“Interfor” or the “Company”) (TSX: IFP) will release its second quarter financial results on August 7, 2025. The analyst conference call is scheduled for 8:00 am Pacific on Friday, August 8, 2025 and will feature a brief summary of financial results by Interfor management followed by a question and answer period with analysts.

WHEN: Friday, August 8, 2025 at 8:00 am PT
CALL DETAILS: 1-888-510-2154 (toll-free in North America)
or
  Webcast URL: https://app.webinar.net/8zYQ5mM5oAK
  Information related to Interfor’s second quarter financial results will be available at www.interfor.com/investors
RECORDING PLAYBACK: The conference call will also be recorded for those unable to join the live discussion and the recording will be available until September 8, 2025.
1-888-660-6345 Passcode 13226#
   

ABOUT INTERFOR

Interfor is a growth-oriented forest products company with operations in Canada and the United States. The Company has annual lumber production capacity of approximately 4.7 billion board feet and offers a diverse line of lumber products to customers around the world. For more information about Interfor, visit our website at www.interfor.com.

For further information:
Richard Pozzebon, Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer
(604) 689-6804

Svetlana Kayumova, Vice President, Corporate Communications & Government Relations
(604) 422-7329
[email protected]


