ISC and MacKenzie Art Gallery Expand Partnership With Sharing the MacKenzie Community Program

Partnership builds on ISC’s decade-long support of the MacKenzie Art Gallery, with a new three-year agreement that continues ISC’s role as presenting sponsor of the MacKenzie Gala.

ISC invests $25,000 annually to launch the community program Sharing the MacKenzie.

The program provides memberships, passes, workshops, tours and discounts to individuals and groups who may face financial, geographical or accessibility barriers.

REGINA, Saskatchewan, Oct. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Information Services Corporation (TSX:ISC) (“ISC” or the “Company”) through its community investment program, ISC Impact, is proud to announce an expanded, annual partnership with the MacKenzie Art Gallery (“the Gallery”) to support Sharing the MacKenzie — a community program that provides complimentary membership benefits to individuals and organizations who face financial, geographical, accessibility or other barriers.

“Art has a unique way of sparking reflection, bringing people together and inspiring change,” said Shawn Peters, President and CEO of ISC. “At ISC, we believe everyone should have access to those experiences. Through our ongoing support, we’re amplifying the incredible work already being done by the Gallery and extending its reach to more people across our community.”

ISC Impact’s annual $25,000 investment in Sharing the MacKenzie, a part of the new three-year agreement, ensures curated access to community members or groups, including free admission, guest passes, curated art workshops, special discounts and tailored tours — ensuring the community can connect with the Gallery in accessible and meaningful ways.

“This partnership with ISC Impact helps us live our shared values—prioritizing accessibility and making art and cultural experiences available to everyone,” said John G. Hampton, Executive Director and CEO of the MacKenzie Art Gallery. “Through Sharing the MacKenzie, we’re able to welcome even more people into the Gallery, creating opportunities for creativity, learning, and belonging across our city.”

As the presenting sponsor of the MacKenzie Gala for the past decade, ISC shares a long history of collaboration with the MacKenzie Art Gallery. Together, this renewed partnership builds on our shared commitment to the arts — helping make Saskatchewan a thriving place to live and work.

For more information about the Sharing the MacKenzie community membership program, visit mackenzie.art/experience/community-programming/ and learn more about ISC Impact at company.isc.ca/isc-impact

ISC is a leading provider of registry and information management services for public data and records.

