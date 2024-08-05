ISC Sets the Record Straight on Its Strategic Review

REGINA, Saskatchewan, Sept. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Information Services Corporation (TSX:ISC) (“ISC” or the “Company”) today addressed Plantro’s mischaracterizations regarding ISC’s ongoing Strategic Review.

Following feedback from our shareholders and other parties, the Company confirms the following:

The Strategic Review was initiated by ISC’s Board of Directors with the support of the Company’s largest shareholder, Crown Investments Corporation of Saskatchewan.

Plantro’s privately requisitioned special meeting of shareholders did not include any proposal or request for ISC to initiate a Strategic Review.

The Strategic Review was not the result of any agreement with Plantro.

Plantro’s assertion that its actions have led the Company to embark on a Strategic Review is inaccurate.

Notwithstanding Plantro’s mischaracterizations, the Company appreciates its support of the Strategic Review and for withdrawing the requisition for a special meeting of shareholders. This enables the Company to conduct a robust process and proceed without distraction.

The Company remains fully committed to its comprehensive and independent process aimed at enhancing shareholder value through disciplined growth, operational excellence, and potential portfolio optimization.

ISC cautions that there can be no assurance that the Strategic Review will result in a transaction or, if a transaction is undertaken, as to its terms, timing or completion.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking information and forward-looking statements (collectively, “forward-looking information”) within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws including, without limitation, statements regarding the Strategic Review and possible outcomes. As noted above, the Company cautions that there can be no assurance that the Strategic Review will result in a transaction or, if a transaction is undertaken, as to its terms, timing or completion. Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company’s plans or expectations include risks relating to changes in economic, market and business conditions, technological development, shifts in customer demands and expectations, reliance on key customers and licences, dependence on key projects and clients, the ability to secure new business and manage fixed-price contracts, identification of viable growth opportunities, execution of the Company’s growth strategy, competition, termination risks and other risks detailed from time to time in the filings made by the Company including those detailed in ISC’s Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31, 2024 and ISC’s Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements and Notes and Management’s Discussion and Analysis for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025, copies of which are filed on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

The assumptions underlying, and expectations reflected in, such forward-looking information are based on assessments and beliefs of ISC management as of the date of this release and are reasonable in the circumstances. The forward-looking information in this release is made as of the date hereof and, except as required under applicable securities laws, ISC assumes no obligation to update or revise such information to reflect new events or circumstances.

About ISC®

Headquartered in Canada, ISC is a leading provider of registry and information management services for public data and records. Throughout our history we have delivered value to our clients by providing solutions to manage, secure and administer information through our Registry Operations, Services and Technology Solutions segments. ISC is focused on sustaining its core business while pursuing new growth opportunities. The Class A Shares of ISC trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ISC.

