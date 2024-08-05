ISC Signs Agreement With Government of Ontario to Deliver New Digital Records System for Property Information

ISC to develop and operate a new digital records system for environmental property information.

New digital portal will enable 24/7 self-service access to environmental property records, creating a faster, more efficient service.

Following an initial build phase expected to last two years, the contract includes a seven-year operating term, with extension options available at the sole discretion of the Government.

REGINA, Saskatchewan, Aug. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Information Services Corporation (TSX: ISC) (“ISC” or the “Company”) has entered into an agreement with Ontario’s Ministry of Environment, Conservation and Parks (“MECP”) to deliver a new digital records system. The project is part of MECP’s Modernization of Property Information (“MPI”) Program, which is focused on improving access to environmental property information across Ontario.

“This project exemplifies how ISC drives digital transformation through scalable and secure solutions that enhance access to essential records and clearly aligns with our expertise in land and property-related registries and solutions,” stated Shawn Peters, President and CEO of ISC. “We look forward to working with the Government of Ontario to implement a system that improves access to environmental property records, supports faster response times and helps enable land development across the province.”

Under an initial nine-year term, with extension options available at the sole discretion of the Government, ISC will develop and operate a digital records system that includes system design, security and privacy frameworks, quality assurance and testing, and ongoing support. The system will digitize and redact millions of legacy property records.

This initiative will improve response times for environmental property information requests related to soil, water, and contamination. It will also help facilitate land transactions and support decision making tied to land development across Ontario.

“The Ontario government receives over 9,000 property-related information requests each year to support land transactions worth more than $40 billion,” said Todd McCarthy, Minister of the Environment, Conservation and Parks. “With ISC’s support, the move to a secure, self-service portal will be a game-changer for builders — reducing wait times from around 30 days to as little as 3 — and giving the industry the tools it needs to deliver housing faster and keep our economy strong.”

ISC will begin implementation in August 2025, with the system anticipated to launch in 2027. The new digital portal will provide 24/7 self-service access to environmental property records. It is expected to enable faster, more efficient service and reduce reliance on the current Freedom of Information process for property-related information.

As the chosen partner for MECP, ISC will deliver the solution through its Registry Operations and Technology Solutions business segments. The Company will be responsible for the design, development, and ongoing operations of the new digital records system.

See how ISC’s three lines of business are growing the registry operations, technology solutions and information services landscape: https://company.isc.ca/what-we-do.

About ISC

Headquartered in Canada, ISC is a leading provider of registry and information management services for public data and records. Throughout our history, we have delivered value to our clients by providing solutions to manage, secure and administer information through our Registry Operations, Services and Technology Solutions segments. ISC is focused on sustaining its core business while pursuing new growth opportunities. The Class A Shares of ISC trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ISC.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws including, without limitation, statements related to the term of the agreement between ISC and MECP, the anticipated implementation and launch timeline of the digital records system, expected benefits to users and stakeholders and the potential impact on land development and environmental property information access across Ontario. Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company’s plans or expectations include risks relating to changes in economic, market and business conditions; delays in implementation; cost overruns; changes in government priorities or funding; technological challenges; evolving regulatory requirements; shifts in user demands; termination or modification of the agreement and other risks disclosed from time to time in the filings made by the Company including those detailed in ISC’s Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31, 2024 and ISC’s unaudited Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements and Notes and Management’s Discussion and Analysis for the second quarter and six months ended June 30, 2025 copies of which are filed on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

The forward-looking information in this release is based on assumptions that ISC management believes are reasonable as of the date hereof. However, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such information. Except as required under applicable securities laws, ISC undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information to reflect new events or circumstances.

