It’s Back: 2025 TCS Toronto Waterfront Marathon Weekend Brings Citywide Celebrations & Revised Road Closures to the City

TORONTO, Oct. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — This weekend, Toronto will once again host Canada’s premier running event: the TCS Toronto Waterfront Marathon. The internationally renowned event brings together more than 30,000 participants and 100,000+ spectators from over 70 countries, uniting elite and recreational athletes, charity fundraisers and the local community for a weekend that celebrates health, inclusion and city pride.

As a World Athletics Elite Label event and the Canadian Marathon Championship, the TCS Toronto Waterfront Marathon is a pillar of Toronto’s annual event roster. The 36th edition of the race builds on decades of memorable moments, Olympic qualifiers, and community impacts, while continuing to grow its reputation as a world-class sporting and cultural celebration.

The marathon’s impact goes far beyond the finish line. The 2024 Economic Impact Study showed that the event generated $50.3 million for Toronto and $56.3 million for Ontario, while supporting 349 jobs and attracting over 66,000 out-of-town visitors. Through the TCS Charity Challenge, participants have raised over $55 million for 150+ Canadian charities since 2003, with another $3 million expected this year. The marathon is also a leader in responsible sport, offering participants a green choice through the Impact Bib Program, earning Evergreen Certification from the Council for Responsible Sport for its sustainability efforts, and expanding its focus on accessibility for all ages, genders, backgrounds, and abilities.

As one of Toronto’s most impactful fall weekends, some roads in the city will be temporarily closed as runners, walkers, and wheelers take to the streets, while spectators and Torontonians line the course with cheer stations and dozens of community events. As always, organizers Canada Running Series work closely with the City of Toronto, Toronto Police, the TTC and City Council to minimize disruptions, ensure smooth planning and enhance festivities for residents and businesses.

This year, organizers have made changes to past road closures to reduce the number of road closures on Saturday, avoid closures during the Friday evening rush hour, and accommodate a new start line for Sunday’s events, allowing for more efficient road management throughout the weekend.

The 5K event takes place Saturday, October 18, while the full marathon (42.2K) and half marathon (21.1K) take place Sunday, October 19. All participants are reminded that TTC does not provide subway service until 8am on Sundays, and Canada Running Series therefore encourages everyone to plan ahead in order to arrive on time for the event.

In addition to the listings below, the race’s innovative, interactive RacePoint Maps are available to help navigate the running routes:

5K on Saturday, October 18th, 2025: https://www.racepoint.ca/maps/twm.html?r=5

Marathon & Half Marathon on Sunday, October 19th: https://www.racepoint.ca/maps/twm.html

Alternatively, you may use Google Maps or Waze apps to avoid road closures. For more information about road closures and re-openings during race weekend, please visit the official race site notice .

5K RACE ROUTE CLOSURES (DOWNTOWN TORONTO): SATURDAY, OCTOBER 18, 2025

STREET CLOSED SIDE OF ROAD FROM TO CLOSURE BEGINS OPEN SATURDAY University Ave. Full Road Dundas St. W. Wellington St. Sat. 4:00 12:00 Queen St. Full Road York St. University Ave. Sat. 4:00 12:00 Wellington St. Full Road University Ave. Bay St. Sat. 8:00 11:00 Bay St. Full Road Queen St. Lake Shore Blvd W. Sat. 8:00 11:00 Lake Shore Blvd W. Full Road Bay St. Spadina Ave. Sat. 8:00 11:00ﬁ

MARATHON RACE ROUTE CLOSURES (DOWNTOWN TORONTO): FRIDAY, OCTOBER 17 – SUNDAY, OCTOBER 19, 2025

STREET CLOSED SIDE OF ROAD FROM TO CLOSURE BEGINS OPEN SUNDAY Bay St. Full Road Dundas St. W. Queen St. W. Fri. 19:00 21:00 Hagerman St. Full Road Elizabeth St. Bay St. Fri. 19:00 21:00 Elizabeth St. Full Road Dundas St. W. Hagerman St Fri. 19:00 21:00 James St. Full Road Albert St. Queen St. W. Fri. 19:00 21:00 Albert St. Full Road Bay St. James St. Fri. 19:00 21:00 Yonge St. Full Road Dundas St. W. Gerrard St. Sat. 19:00 11:00 Bay St. Full Road Queen St. W. Lake Shore Blvd W. Sun 4:00 16:30 Yonge St. Full Road Dundas St. W. Richmond St. Sun 4:00 11:00 Lake Shore Blvd. Full Road Windermere Ave. Yonge St. Sun 5:00 13:00 Richmond St. W. Full Road York St. Yonge St. Sun 6:00 16:30 Adelaide St. W. Full Road York St. Yonge St. Sun 6:00 16:30 Queen St. Full Road York St. Yonge St. Sun 4:00 16:30 Temperance St. Full Road Sheppard St. Yonge St. Sun 6:00 16:30 Wellington St. Full Road York St. Church St. Sun 6:00 16:00 Front St. E. Full Road Church St. Jarvis St. Sun 6:00 16:00 King St. W. Full Road York St. Yonge St. Sun 7:00 16:00 Yonge St. Full Road Bloor St. W. Gerrard St. Sun 7:00 11:00 Bloor St. W. Full Road Bathurst St. Yonge St. Sun 7:00 11:00 Bathurst St. Full Road Bloor St. W. Lake Shore Blvd W. Sun 7:00 11:00 Fort York Blvd Westbound Lake Shore Blvd W. Bathurst St. Sun 7:00 11:00 Cherry St. N. Full Road Eastern Ave. Mill St. Sun 7:00 14:00 Front St. Full Road Cherry St. N. Bayview Ave Sun 7:00 14:00 Bayview Ave. Full Road Rosedale Valley Rd. Front St. Sun 7:00 14:00 Carlaw Ave. Full Road Eastern Ave. Lake Shore Blvd. Sun 8:00 15:30 Lake Shore Blvd. E. Full Road Carlaw Ave. Woodbine Ave. Sun 8:00 15:30 Woodbine Ave. Full Road Queen St. E. Lake Shore Blvd. E. Sun 8:00 15:30 Queen St. E. Full Road Woodbine Ave. Beech Ave. Sun 8:00 15:30 Eastern Ave./Front St. Full Road Jarvis St. Carlaw Rd. Sun 8:00 16:00



About the TCS Toronto Waterfront Marathon

The TCS Toronto Waterfront Marathon is Canada’s premier running event, Toronto’s biggest marathon and the grand finale of the Canada Running Series (CRS). Since 2017, the race has served as the Athletics Canada national marathon championship race and has doubled as an Olympic qualifier. Using innovation and organization as guiding principles, Canada Running Series stages great experiences for runners of all levels, from Canadian Olympians to recreational and charity runners. With a mission of “building community through the sport of running,” CRS is committed to making sport part of sustainable communities and the city-building process.

To learn more about the TCS Toronto Waterfront Marathon, visit www.torontowaterfrontmarathon.com .

About Canada Running Series (CRS)

Canada Running Series (CRS) organizes the TCS Toronto Waterfront Marathon. CRS is Canada’s premier running circuit with 7 events, 4 in Toronto, 2 in Vancouver, and 1 in Montreal. It annually attracts over 50,000 participants and raises more than $6 million for some 320 mostly-local charities. The Series includes the World Athletics Elite Label TCS Toronto Waterfront Marathon, and the Athletics Canada National Marathon Championships. Since 1999, CRS has gained international recognition for innovation and organization. For more on CRS visit https://canadarunningseries.com/ .

About Tata Consultancy Services (TCS)

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) (BSE: 532540, NSE: TCS) is a digital transformation and technology partner of choice for industry-leading organizations worldwide. Since its inception in 1968, TCS has upheld the highest standards of innovation, engineering excellence and customer service. Rooted in the heritage of the Tata Group, TCS is focused on creating long term value for its clients, its investors, its employees, and the community at large. With a highly skilled workforce of over 607,000 consultants in 55 countries and 180 service delivery centres across the world, the company has been recognized as a top employer in six continents. With the ability to rapidly apply and scale new technologies, the company has built long term partnerships with its clients helping them emerge as perpetually adaptive enterprises. Many of these relationships have endured into decades and navigated every technology cycle, from mainframes in the 1970s to Artificial Intelligence today.

TCS sponsors 14 of the world’s most prestigious marathons and endurance events, including the TCS New York City Marathon, TCS London Marathon and TCS Sydney Marathon with a focus on promoting health, sustainability, and community empowerment. TCS generated consolidated revenues of US $29 billion in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2024. For more on TCS visit www.tcs.com .

