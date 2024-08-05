Itzchak Chernobelsky and Eliran Cherniavsky Introduce a Personalized Approach to Skincare in Canada

TORONTO, Aug. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Orogold announced a new patient-centered direction in its skincare stores, led by founders Itzchak Chernobelsky and Eliran Cherniavsky. Drawing on their experience co-founding multiple store locations across Ontario, the duo developed a model that addresses the gaps they observed in traditional skincare treatments. Their focus is on ensuring each client receives solutions tailored precisely to their skin’s unique requirements.

At the heart of this approach is the use of 3D skin analysis, an advanced technology designed to identify the exact condition of a client’s skin and determine the most effective course of care. Rather than relying on generic procedures, the system measures and maps individual characteristics to build a treatment plan that reflects real needs. According to Chernobelsky and Cherniavsky, this process allows skincare stores to provide more accurate and lasting results while improving overall client satisfaction.

“Too often, clients feel their concerns are not fully addressed or personalized. We wanted to build a setting where skincare treatments are chosen based on evidence, not assumptions. That way, every person can have a customized treatment based on their exact needs and not just based on standardized industry packages,” said Eliran Cherniavsky.

This philosophy stems from years of observing industry shortcomings. During their time growing the clinic locations, both founders saw that many skincare stores offered standardized services without meaningful personalization. By introducing 3D skin analysis into the consultation process, Orogold set a new precedent for how skincare treatments can be delivered across Canada.

The model also emphasizes ongoing dialogue with clients. Each plan begins with a detailed assessment, followed by regular check-ins to track progress and adjust treatments as needed. This “listening first” approach ensures that recommendations remain aligned with clients’ evolving concerns, whether related to hydration, aging, or environmental factors.

“Our stores are designed to provide not just treatments, but also trust. When people know their skin is being carefully studied and understood, the experience feels different. It becomes a partnership,” added Itzchak Chernobelsky.

Orogold plans to expand this model to additional Canadian locations in the coming years, with the goal of making personalized skincare stores widely accessible.

About Orogold

Canadian skincare stores are dedicated to providing personalized skincare treatments through advanced technology and a client-centered philosophy. Founded by Itzchak Chernobelsky and Eliran Cherniavsky, the company combines expertise in skincare with innovative 3D skin analysis to deliver precise and effective solutions. With a commitment to trust, transparency, and cultural innovation.



