Izotropic Corporation’s (CSE: IZO) (OTCQB: IZOZF) Leverages AI with Next-Gen Breast CT Imaging System

Artificial intelligence (AI) continues to transform healthcare innovation, with medical imaging emerging as one of its most promising frontiers. In breast cancer detection, where early identification often determines patient outcomes, AI-powered imaging technologies are pushing beyond the technical constraints of traditional mammography, tomosynthesis, and MRI. Globally, breast cancer remains the most frequently diagnosed cancer among women. The World Health Organization (WHO) reported that more than 2.3 million women were diagnosed, with approximately 670,000 losing their lives to the disease in 2022. In the United States, the American Cancer Society (ACS) estimates that 316,950 new invasive breast cancer cases will be identified this year alone.

This urgent demand for faster, more accurate diagnostic tools is driving a surge of innovation across the imaging sector. Within this fast-evolving field, Izotropic Corporation is distinguishing itself with the IzoView Breast CT Imaging System, a purpose-built 3D imaging solution engineered to enhance cancer detection accuracy, particularly in women with dense breast tissue.

About Izotropic Corporation

Izotropic Corporation (CSE: IZO) (OTCQB: IZOZF) is a medical device company commercializing innovative, emerging technologies and imaging-based products for the more accurate screening, diagnoses and treatment of breast cancers

