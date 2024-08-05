Jayman BUILT Wins 2025 Pinnacle Award for Multi-Family

CALGARY, Alberta, Sept. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Jayman BUILT (Jayman) is once again raising the bar in Alberta’s homebuilding industry, celebrating a major win at the 2025 BILD Alberta Awards with the coveted Pinnacle Award for Multi-Family Builder of the Year. This recognition, along with two additional awards – Multi-Family 1,600-1,800 sq. ft. and Safety Leadership – maintains Jayman’s standing as Alberta’s most awarded homebuilder. Jayman has earned 32 awards this year alone and more than 120 industry honours over its 45-year history.

The highly esteemed Pinnacle Awards recognize companies who have demonstrated leadership, safety excellence and dedicated commitment to building in Alberta. Last year, Jayman earned two Pinnacle awards, winning Best Large Volume Single-Family Builder and Multi-Family Builder.

“The Pinnacle Award is the highest honour a builder can achieve in Alberta, and being recognized with this achievement again is proof that Jayman continues to set the standard in Alberta’s homebuilding industry,” says Jay Westman, Chairman and CEO of Jayman BUILT. “These awards reflect our team’s commitment to excellence. When you own a Jayman home, it comes with real bragging rights.”

From being named 26-time Builder of the Year in Alberta to earning four consecutive National Design Excellence Awards, Jayman has remained at the forefront of homebuilding. Beyond accolades, Jayman is recognized for innovation and sustainability, building homes 37 per cent more energy efficient than Alberta’s building code requires, with industry-leading features like solar panels, triple-pane windows, tankless water heaters and advanced insulation included as standard.

