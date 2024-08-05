Jellycat Opens First-Ever Canadian Shop-in-Shop at Bergo Designs

Toronto, ON, Oct. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Luxury soft toy brand Jellycat is thrilled to announce the opening of its first-ever shop-in-shop in Canada, officially launching October 3, 2025, at Bergo Designs in Toronto’s iconic Distillery Historic District.

The brand-new 400-square-foot space will debut with 170 product SKUs including Jellycat’s Halloween collection, featuring spooky-yet-sweet characters perfect for the season, alongside the brand’s beloved core assortment of whimsical super-soft favourites. Fans will be able to explore Jellycat’s imaginative world in a permanent retail home for the very first time in Canada.

And the magic doesn’t stop there: as the festive season approaches, Jellycat’s highly anticipated Christmas collection will arrive in-store, just in time to make holiday gifting even more joyful.

Known for its curated selection of innovative design objects and unique finds, Bergo Designs in The Distillery District has long been a must-visit Toronto destination. Now, with the arrival of Jellycat, visitors can enjoy a playful new world of charm, creativity, and cuddly companions — whatever the season.

“As an independently owned small business, we’re so excited to offer Jellycat fans an incredible assortment of Jellycat, the largest in Canada!” said Robyn Berman, owner of Bergo Designs. “For almost 20 years, Bergo Designs has become known as the ‘go to’ store for unique, well-made, design forward gifts, so collaborating with Jellycat feels like a perfect match.”

The new Jellycat space will feature the brand’s most loved classics alongside the latest seasonal collections, making it a must-visit destination for gifting, collecting, and discovering the unexpected joy Jellycat is known for worldwide.

Store Details:

Opening Date: October 3, 2025

Location: Bergo Designs, The Distillery Historic District, 28 Tank House Lane, Toronto, ON

Offerings: Shop the full Jellycat product assortment in-store or online at: www.bergodesigns.ca. Available for shipping within Canada.

ABOUT JELLYCAT (Jellycat.com)

For over a quarter of a century, London-based Jellycat has shared joy with people of all ages, worldwide, by creating highly lovable and playful toys in luxuriously soft fabrics. Jellycat’s unmistakable creations have disrupted and redefined the category and are a lasting, monumental trend among the TikTok generation. The core Loveables range features obscure and wonderful characters, including a Capybara and a Chameleon, as well as more conventional bunnies and teddies. The Amuseables range features all kinds of previously inanimate objects, ranging from foods to plants to sports characters, brought to life with amusing facial expressions. Found in the most prestigious retail spaces and online stores across over 80 countries, Jellycat stands among the most loved and respected soft toy brands in the world.

ABOUT BERGO DESIGNS

Canadian owned and operated Bergo Designs is a 10,000 square foot gallery of industrial design, featuring creations of local and internationally recognized designers, architects and artists. Opened in 2006 by accredited Interior Designer Robyn Berman, Bergo Designs reflects how form and creativity meet every day function. Located at 28 Tank House Lane in Toronto’s Distillery Historic District, the store offers distinctive lifestyle items, gifts, contemporary jewellery and watches. For more information, visit bergodesigns.ca.

ABOUT THE DISTILLERY DISTRICT

Located in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, The Distillery Historic District is Canada’s premier shopping, dining, and cultural destination welcoming nearly two million visitors worldwide each year. Founded in 1832 by the iconic Gooderham & Worts distilling company and now designated a National Historic Site of Canada, the site is an inspired blend of the largest collection of Victorian industrial architecture in North America and stunning 21st-century design. Walking its cobblestone, pedestrian-only streets you’ll find 85+ one-of-a-kind shops, restaurants and patios, galleries and theatres, immersive experiences, specialty coffee shops and artisanal chocolatiers. The Distillery District hosts many events, live music and festivals throughout the year, most notably The Distillery Winter Village. For more information, visit thedistillerydistrict.com.

