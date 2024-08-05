Jobs saved at Shorelines Slots at Kawartha Downs

TORONTO, Dec. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — After weeks of efforts by unionized workers, concerned community members and other stakeholders, an agreement has been reached that will keep the slots open at Kawartha Downs for the foreseeable future. The agreement will also keep the racetrack open. No fewer than 150 jobs hung in the balance, as both locations were set to close at the end of March 2026.

“I am so relieved that my co-workers and I will continue to have good, unionized jobs,” said Danielle Traverse, a worker at the slots and member of the Service Employees International Union Local 2. “It’s important not just for our own families, but for the local economy. I’m proud of how our Union fought to keep these tariff-proof jobs.”

The Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation (OLG) has rescinded its Fall decision to terminate the business contract with Great Canadian Entertainment (GCE) at Shorelines Slots, 17 kilometers south of Peterborough, Ontario. GCE is now working with the OLG and the racetrack property owner on extending their operating agreement and lease.

On September 29, 2025, the OLG announced it would not renew its gaming contract with Shorelines Slots at Kawartha Downs and its parent corporation GCE. The decision was a deathblow to tariff-proof jobs at the slots, the racetrack, and beyond.

SEIU Local 2, the largest Union in Ontario’s horse racing industry, had been campaigning for a reversal of the decision ever since. Workers have collective bargaining agreements in place at both the slots and the racetrack until 2029 and 2028 respectively.

The track has been vigorously pursuing ambitious expansion plans and made significant capital investments to develop the property into a year-round destination location. The slots operation is the anchor tenancy that serves as the cornerstone for this promising future expansion, which will create additional good-paying, year-round jobs in the area. Additionally, the slots operation has proven to be profitable and generate valuable revenue for the province.

There are more than 30,000 jobs created and supported by Ontario’s horse racing industry. These are good paying, tariff-proof jobs, many of which are in smaller Ontario communities and rural settings.

SEIU Local 2 represents 20,000 workers in Ontario, British Columbia, Alberta, Manitoba, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia. We are proud members of the largest, fastest growing and most dynamic union in North America.

Media Contact

Ted Mansell | 905-941-1229

[email protected]



CBJ Newsmakers