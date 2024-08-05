JOURTHON® Launches Brain Health Softgel

NEW YORK, Oct. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Memory lapses, poor concentration, and mental fatigue are no longer just signs of aging. Today, they affect professionals, entrepreneurs, and parents across all stages of life. HelthJin Biotech is addressing this need with the launch of JOURTHON ® Brain Health Softgel. The supplement supports memory, focus, and long-term neuron protection with a formula grounded in nutritional science. All core ingredients are recognized as U.S. FDA GRAS, assuring consumers that JOURTHON® delivers both proven effectiveness and daily safety.

Precision Nutrition for the Brain

Unlike many supplements with a single ingredient, JOURTHON® introduces a Golden Brain Essence blend. It has three clinically studied compounds: L-Ergothioneine (L-ET), Pyrroloquinoline Quinone (PQQ), and Alpha-GPC. Each ingredient has its own job. When combined, they work as a fuller support system for the brain. The blend enhances memory, improves concentration, and helps defend neurons from oxidative stress and age-related decline.

L-Ergothioneine (L-ET): Antioxidant Brain Protector

L-Ergothioneine is a dietary antioxidant in certain foods and plays an important role in neuroprotection. Researchers say it often works alongside vitamin E, covering different regions of the brain. This teamwork may be key to lowering the risk of neurodegenerative diseases.

Here is what makes L-ET stand out: it does not just stay in the bloodstream. It actually crosses the blood–brain barrier. Once there, it gets busy clearing out harmful free radicals—things like hydroxyl, superoxide, and peroxynitrite. It can even latch on to metal ions, cutting down the stress that slowly wears out neurons.

The catch is that the natural supply of L-ET in the human body drops with age. That’s why adding it back through supplementation can make a real difference. It helps the brain hold its structure and function over time. By including L-ET, JOURTHON® adds a compound backed by strong research in antioxidant defense and cognitive support.

Pyrroloquinoline Quinone (PQQ): Energizing Brain Cells

PQQ is a vitamin-like nutrient that supports mitochondrial health and brain resilience. Animal research has been especially eye-opening. In several models, adding PQQ helped reverse memory problems tied to long-term oxidative stress. It even improved performance on attention and memory tasks, like the classic Stroop test, when given in daily amounts of around 20 mg.

Beyond protection, PQQ also encourages the brain to make more nerve growth factor, a protein linked to new connections between neurons. On top of that, it helps guard cells against oxidative damage and the toxic effects of beta-amyloid, both of which play a role in cognitive decline.

All in all, these actions make PQQ a double win: more energy at the cellular level and better support for neuroplasticity. That’s why JOURTHON® includes it to keep mental performance steady now and build a stronger foundation for the years ahead.

Alpha-GPC: Fast-Acting Cognitive Enhancer

Alpha-GPC is a bioavailable precursor to acetylcholine. It is known as the crucial neurotransmitter behind memory, focus, and executive function. Researchers have even tested its short-term effects. In one controlled trial, healthy young adults who took either 315 mg or 630 mg before a cognitive challenge performed better on the Stroop test. They not only scored higher but also finished the task more quickly, showing that the boost can be felt almost right away.

This “fast-acting” edge is what sets Alpha-GPC apart from many other nutrients. It sharpens mental clarity in the moment, while the other ingredients in JOURTHON® focus on long-term resilience. Together, they cover both sides of brain health—immediate performance and ongoing protection.

This triple-action approach ensures both short-term cognitive performance and long-term neuroprotection.

Advanced Technology, Proven Safety

The brain health softgel from JOURTHON® is made in factory with world-class production standards and strong R&D capability. Each softgel goes through strict quality checks for consistency and reliability. The quality and safety are backed by trusted certifications. It also supports immune function and helps prevent nutrient deficiencies. The core raw materials from JOURTHON® meets FDA GRAS standards for ingredient safety. Clinical studies and real-world use show no significant side effects. This makes the brain health softgel safe for daily, long-term use.

Key Features: Support for Everyday Brain Challenges

The brain health softgel from JOURTHON® is designed for people facing the everyday struggles of memory loss, inattention, and cognitive decline. Here are the main features:

Improving Brain Health

Older adults may forget recent events, appointments, or conversations. The softgel from JOURTHON® helps strengthen memory and keeps the mind sharp. Users can stay alert and remember the details that matter.

Protecting the Nervous System

Stress and aging can make thinking slower or finding the right words harder. The softgel from JOURTHON® supports healthy brain nerves and protects neurons from damage. This reduces the risk of long-term decline.

Enhancing Cognitive Performance

Busy professionals often struggle with focus, decision-making, or problem-solving. The softgel from JOURTHON® improves attention span and mental clarity. Users can plan, organize, and complete tasks with confidence.

Supporting Emotional Balance

Brain health also affects mood. JOURTHON® helps reduce frustration, repeated behaviors, and mood swings. Users feel calmer, more resilient, and balanced.

Shaping the Future of Brain Health

The softgel from JOURTHON® combines activation, improvement, and stability to support overall brain health. From seniors to busy professionals, it helps maintain mental vitality and slow age-related decline. More than a supplement, it acts as a companion at every life stage. It delivers precise, science-backed nutrition for both body and mind. Guided by the philosophy of “Innovative-Tech Formulations, Safeguarding Body and Mind,” the brand aims to help people achieve balance, resilience, and lasting well-being, making healthy living simple and natural.

