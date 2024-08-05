Just Like Family Launches Compassionate Home Care Services in Newmarket, Aurora, and Bradford

Newmarket, ON , July 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Just Like Family Home Care, a trusted Canadian company, is proud to announce the launch of its services in Newmarket, Aurora, and Bradford. This local family-run business, led by Jason and Sandra Durocher, is dedicated to helping seniors and individuals live safely, comfortably, and with dignity right at home.

Personalized in-home senior care in Newmarket, Aurora, and Bradford

“Our journey into caregiving is deeply personal,” says Jason Durocher, Director of Client Experience. “When our daughter was seriously injured in a car accident, we saw firsthand how vital it is to have compassionate, reliable support at home. That experience changed us. It’s why we’re so passionate about guiding other families through their own care journeys.”

With Newmarket’s population aged 65+ growing by more than 21% between 2016 and 2021, the need for trusted, community-based home care has never been greater. Just Like Family answers that call with a warm, values-driven approach that respects every client’s unique culture, values, and daily routines.

Just Like Family provides customized in-home care plans tailored to each client’s needs, thoughtfully matching caregivers who not only assist with daily activities but also foster emotional well-being and trust. From hygiene and meal preparation to companionship and family respite, their services are designed to bring peace of mind to families across Newmarket, Aurora, and Bradford.

To give families more complete, whole-person support, Just Like Family partners with respected organizations including Paradise Health, Vision Loss Rehabilitation Canada (VLRC), HearCANADA, and Lifeline Canada. Through Paradise Health, clients can complement their in-home care with massage, chiropractic services, and naturopathic guidance for overall wellness. By teaming up with Vision Loss Rehabilitation Canada and HearCANADA, Just Like Family caregivers receive specialized training that equips them to better assist clients adapting to vision or hearing changes—whether reinforcing mobility techniques, supporting the use of adaptive tools, or helping with hearing aids and daily communication needs. And through their partnership with Lifeline Canada, clients benefit from personal emergency response systems and automatic fall detection, adding an extra layer of safety and peace of mind at home. Together, these collaborations create a seamless circle of care that supports each client’s physical, emotional, and lifestyle needs right where they’re most comfortable—in their own home.

“Our care is inclusive and respectful,” adds Sandra Durocher, Director of Family Services. “We’re building strong relationships with local churches, health centres, and city representatives so families always feel supported—not just with practical help, but with genuine human connection.”

Because for your family, there truly is no place like home.

For more information about Just Like Family Home Care, please get in touch with us via e-mail or phone or book a free in-home consultation.

Compassionate caregivers supporting independent living at home

About Just Like Family Home Care

Just Like Family Home Care is a Canadian-owned provider of non-medical, personalized in-home support for seniors and individuals who need extra help. From companionship and housekeeping to caregiver relief and safety monitoring, Just Like Family’s mission is to help people live comfortably and confidently at home. With trusted local partnerships and a deeply personal, family-first philosophy, they’re changing how aging and care are experienced — one home at a time.

Press inquiries

Just Like Family Home Care

https://justlikefamily.ca/newmarket-aurora-bradford

Jason Durocher

[email protected]

1-800-933-8707

17075 Leslie St

Unit 7

Newmarket, ON

L3Y 8E1

A video accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.youtube.com/embed/ZFQLQgw0keI



