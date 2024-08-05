K92 Mining Announces Retirement of Philip Samar from Executive Role, Transition to Senior Advisor

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — K92 Mining Inc. (“K92” or the “Company”) (TSX: KNT; OTCQB: KNTNF) announces the retirement of Philip Samar from his role as Vice President, Government and Community Affairs. Philip will continue to support the Company as a senior advisor in a consulting capacity going forward.

Mr. Samar joined K92 in January 2019 as Vice President, External and Corporate Affairs (subsequently titled Vice President, Government and Community Affairs), augmenting a distinguished career spanning more than two decades in Papua New Guinea’s mining sector. Prior to joining K92, he served as Managing Director of the Mineral Resources Authority (MRA) from 2012 to 2018, where he played a pivotal role in shaping Papua New Guinea’s mineral policies, engaging with international partners, and overseeing the licensing of major mining projects.

At K92, Mr. Samar has been instrumental in establishing and strengthening relationships with government, communities, and key stakeholders, significantly advancing the Company’s permitting and external affairs strategy. His leadership has been critical in supporting the development of the Kainantu Gold Mine, including the Stage 3 Expansion currently underway.

John Lewins, K92 Chief Executive Officer and Director, stated, “Since joining K92 in 2019, Philip has played a key role in strengthening our business in Papua New Guinea. He has helped deepen our engagement with government and community stakeholders, supported important permitting processes, and provided valuable guidance on regulatory and strategic matters. His experience and understanding of PNG’s mining sector has contributed meaningfully to the advancement of the Kainantu Gold Mine.

What has always stood out about Philip is his passion for seeing Papua New Guinea prosper, and his belief in K92’s role as a responsible partner in that journey. His work has reflected a strong commitment to sustainable development, local capacity-building, and long-term value creation for the country and its people. We’re grateful for the professionalism and insight he brought to his role, and we are pleased that he will continue to support the Company in a senior advisory capacity. With a strong team in place and a well-established framework for external engagement, we are confident in a smooth transition and continued positive momentum. On behalf of the K92 team, we extend our thanks to Philip for his service and wish him all the best in this next chapter.”

The Company will announce Philip Samar’s successor in the Community Affairs and External Relations function in due course. K92 remains committed to its strong engagement with Papua New Guinea’s communities and government, building on the solid foundations laid by Philip.

About K92

K92 Mining Inc. is engaged in the production of gold, copper and silver at the Kainantu Gold Mine in the Eastern Highlands province of Papua New Guinea, as well as exploration and development of mineral deposits in the immediate vicinity of the mine. The Company declared commercial production from Kainantu in February 2018, is in a strong financial position, and is working to become a Tier 1 mid-tier producer through ongoing plant expansions. A maiden resource estimate on the Blue Lake copper-gold porphyry project was completed in August 2022. K92 is operated by a team of mining company professionals with extensive international mine-building and operational experience.

On Behalf of the Company,

John Lewins, Chief Executive Officer and Director

For further information, please contact David Medilek, P.Eng., CFA, President and Chief Operating Officer

