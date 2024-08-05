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Kainova Therapeutics Expands Phase I/II Trial of DT-7012, a Treg-depleting Anti-CCR8 Antibody, with First Patient Dosed in Europe

Kainova Therapeutics Expands Phase I/II Trial of DT-7012, a Treg-depleting Anti-CCR8 Antibody, with First Patient Dosed in Europe

CBJ Newsmakers

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