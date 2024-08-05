kama.ai and Locadium partner to transform Responsible AI into Measurable ROI

TORONTO, Oct. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Responsible AI developer kama.ai signed a strategic partnership with Locadium, a data and AI transformation consultancy specializing in governance, integration, and analytics implementation. The two companies combine forces to help organizations close the widening gap between AI experimentation and measurable business outcomes.

A recent MIT study found that 95% of enterprise AI projects fail to deliver ROI. The report highlights that AI initiatives led by external partners outperform those led internally. This critical point emphasizes the value of experienced consultants guiding responsible adoption within organizations.

“AI success is rarely about tools alone,” said Adrian Hull, CEO of Locadium. “Real value happens when business strategy, Responsible AI, and data governance align. That’s what makes this partnership work brilliantly.”

The kama.ai – Locadium partnership combines kama.ai’s Responsible AI Agent platform with Locadium’s proven track record of data transformation across multiple industries. The collaboration helps clients move beyond AI experimentation to governed, revenue-driving and cost saving capabilities.

“Organizations want AI benefits but often lack the data foundation to make it work,” said Elvin Picardo, Chief Data Officer at Locadium. “Predictable AI needs good data, which requires data governance through collaboration, not isolation. We’ve helped companies across energy, healthcare, financial services, and retail build that foundation through pragmatic governance frameworks. Combined with kama.ai’s deterministic, knowledge-graph AI platform, we can deliver predictable outcomes that executives can trust and measure.”

kama.ai’s Responsible AI platform blends Knowledge Graph AI with generative intelligence, human-in-the-loop expertise, and governance to create Trusted Hybrid AI Agents. These agents automate knowledge activation and conversational workflows within enterprises, while keeping humans in control for brand accuracy risk mitigation.

“Responsible AI isn’t only a technological problem,” said Brian Ritchie, CEO of kama.ai. “Building the digital employees of the future is much more about blending human-led knowledge management and process engineering with organizational strategy and governance. That’s where Locadium’s business acumen and our Responsible AI platform complement each other nicely. We are extremely pleased to announce this new alliance with Locadium.”

The partnership leverages Locadium’s comprehensive approach to data maturity – from assessment and governance to integration and AI readiness – with kama.ai’s Responsible AI platform. This combination addresses the full spectrum of challenges organizations face when moving from AI experimentation to production deployment.

This collaboration underscores the shared vision of both companies: helping organizations deploy AI that delivers measurable ROI while maintaining the governance and control that business leaders require.

About Locadium

Locadium is a data and AI transformation consultancy that helps organizations unlock measurable value from their data assets. With proven experience across the energy, healthcare, financial services, retail, logistics, and technology sectors, Locadium specializes in data governance, integration, quality management, and AI-readiness implementation. Founded by leaders with deep consulting expertise, Locadium combines enterprise-grade methodologies with pragmatic execution. The firm’s practical approach focuses on the data executives rely on for decisions – delivering AI-ready foundations in months, not years.

www.locadium.com

About kama.ai

kama.ai is a Responsible AI Agent deployment platform that blends knowledge graph AI with advanced generative models and Robotic Process Automation to develop trustworthy Hybrid AI Agents. It empowers industries such as finance, education, healthcare, and Indigenous services with culturally aware, ethical, and accurate AI. By incorporating human-governed-in-advance processes and information, kama.ai lowers the barriers to enterprise AI Agent adoption, ensuring organizations gain efficiency without risking reliability or reputation.

When it’s got to be right, it’s got to be kama.ai

www.kama.ai

For media inquiries:

Charles Dimov, CMO, kama.ai

[email protected] | +1 (647) 702-1494



