Kepler Successfully Launches First Tranche of Optical Relay Satellites

TORONTO, Jan. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Kepler Communications today announced the successful launch of the first tranche of its optical relay satellites aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from Vandenberg Space Force Base, California. The satellites will now begin commissioning as Kepler transitions its optical data relay network into operational service.

The tranche consists of 10 satellites, each approximately 300 kilograms, equipped with high-capacity SDA-compatible optical terminals and multi-GPU on-orbit compute modules with terabytes of storage that enable low-latency data transfer, secure routing, and edge processing directly in space. Once operational, the network will provide real-time connectivity, advanced computing, and hosted payload capabilities, creating a cloud environment on orbit for critical commercial and sovereign space missions.

“This launch brings a new paradigm to space applications,” said Mina Mitry, chief executive officer and co-founder of Kepler Communications. “Our optical relay satellites make it possible for users to rapidly deploy their missions with a real-time, connected, cloud environment, fundamentally changing how data flows on orbit and what space systems can achieve for people and planet.”

The mission supports commercial activity by customers, including Earth-observation payloads hosted on Kepler’s platform and Kepler’s collaboration with Axiom Space, which will use the network to enable on-orbit data centers.

The launch builds on Kepler’s demonstrated optical performance, including validated space-to-space, space-to-ground, and space-to-air laser links. Future tranches will expand network capacity and introduce new capabilities, including 100-gigabit optical technology designed for backward compatibility and alignment with emerging global standards.

ABOUT KEPLER

Kepler Communications Inc. is a satellite telecommunications provider on a mission to deliver real-time access to space data. With 33 satellites launched to date, Kepler operates the first commercial optical data relay constellation, enabling real-time, continuous space communications while supporting advanced on-orbit compute and hosted payload capabilities. Kepler has achieved industry-leading milestones, including the first commercial on-orbit demonstration of SDA-compatible optical inter-satellite links and successful space-to-air and space-to-ground optical communication demonstrations. Headquartered in Toronto, Canada, Kepler is building a global company to enable communications for the future space economy.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This document may contain statements about our future expectations and plans. These forward-looking statements are based on current management assessments and involve inherent risks and uncertainties that may affect whether such future expectations and plans materialize. Actual results may differ from our projections due to various factors, including, without limitation: (i) market dynamics; (ii) regulatory environment shifts; (iii) operational challenges; (iv) strategic shifts; (v) economic conditions; (vi) competitive landscape; (vii) technological developments; (viii) business disruptions; (ix) internal and external risk factors. These statements reflect our perspective as of the date of this publication and are not guarantees of future performance. The reader is cautioned to not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

