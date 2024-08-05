Kevin Ford to Retire After a Decade of Record Growth; Board Appoints Patrick Houston as Incoming CEO Effective January 1, 2026

OTTAWA, Ontario, Oct. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Calian Group Ltd. (TSX: CGY), a trusted provider of mission-critical solutions for defence, space, healthcare and other critical infrastructure sectors, today announced that Kevin Ford will retire as Chief Executive Officer after 10 years as CEO and 15 years with the company. Mr. Ford will remain CEO until the end of 2025 to ensure a smooth transition for all stakeholders. In accordance with the Board of Directors’ comprehensive succession planning process, the Board has appointed Patrick Houston, currently Chief Financial Officer and Chief Development Officer, as incoming Chief Executive Officer, effective January 1, 2026, and will initiate a search for a new CFO to succeed Mr. Houston.

Under Mr. Ford’s leadership, Calian has experienced a decade of transformation and record growth. “Kevin has left an indelible mark on Calian,” said George Weber, Chair of the Board. “His leadership has guided the company through a period of tremendous growth and change, establishing a strong strategic foundation for the future. During his tenure, the company has expanded into new markets, diversified its capabilities across defence, space, healthcare, and other critical infrastructure sectors, and grown from a respected Canadian business into a global provider of mission-critical solutions. He has helped shape a strong culture grounded in purpose, evolved and elevated the Calian brand, and championed the values that define the company today.”

“Looking ahead, the Board is confident that Patrick is the right leader to build on this momentum,” added Mr. Weber. “Following a rigorous and thorough succession planning process, we are unanimous in our support of his appointment. Patrick’s proven expertise in finance, M&A, and operational execution has been instrumental in driving growth across our most promising divisions. He brings the vision, discipline, and leadership to guide Calian into its next chapter and continue delivering long-term value for our shareholders.”

Since joining Calian in 2019, Mr. Houston has overseen finance, mergers and acquisitions, corporate development, investor relations, legal, and ESG. He has spearheaded 15 strategic acquisitions that have been pivotal in scaling the business and enabling significant international expansion. More recently, in his capacity as Chief Development Officer, Mr. Houston has successfully developed and implemented growth strategies for Calian’s GNSS, Nuclear, AgTech, and Composites divisions, which have delivered substantial organic growth for the company.

Prior to joining Calian, Mr. Houston held senior financial and operational leadership roles at DragonWave, CanvasPop, and Corsa Security, and began his career at Deloitte. He has also served on several boards, including the Canadian Association of Defence and Security Industries (CADSI), Cliniconex, Kids Up Front Ottawa, and Field Effect Software.

“I am honoured to be appointed incoming CEO of Calian and grateful for the opportunity to steward this remarkable company alongside such a talented and dedicated team,” said Mr. Houston. “My focus will be on leading and executing our next-phase multi-year strategic plan, designed to deliver long-term shareholder value and accelerate Calian’s evolution as one of Canada’s leading industry champions. This includes deepening our presence in the Defence, Space, and Health verticals, capitalizing on a once-in-a-generation investment cycle, and positioning Calian for sustained growth. At the same time, I will drive the outcomes of our portfolio review with the goal of simplifying our business, sharpening our focus on mission-critical solutions, and redeploying capital from our non-core assets.”

Reflecting on his time with the company, Mr. Ford, said, “It has been an honour to lead Calian and to work with such an exceptional team. Together, we have built a company that delivers for our customers, employees, and shareholders and one that plays a vital role in the markets we serve. Over the past six years, Patrick has been a key partner in driving our growth and strengthening our financial foundation. I have full confidence in his ability to lead Calian into its next chapter.”

For over 40 years, Calian has delivered mission-critical solutions when failure is not an option. Trusted worldwide, we empower organizations in critical industries to overcome obstacles, manage risks and drive progress. By combining the expertise of our people, proven industry insight, cutting-edge technology, bold innovation and global reach, we deliver tailored solutions that solve complex challenges. Headquartered in Ottawa, Canada, with over 5,000 people around the world, Calian’s solutions protect lives, strengthen security, foster global connectivity and drive economic progress, making a lasting impact where and when it matters most.

