KFC Canada Gears Up for Puck Drop with the Winnipeg Jets for Official Partnership

WINNIPEG, Manitoba, Dec. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — KFC Canada proudly teams up with the Winnipeg Jets to bring their iconic, Finger Lickin’ Good fried chicken to Canada Life Centre and to hockey fans. Further establishing the brand’s position in Western Canada, this partnership kicks off a new chapter for hockey fans in Winnipeg, promising to elevate the game-day experience with exclusive promotions and the perfect 11 herbs and spices blend of flavour.

KFC Canada is offering their delicious Big Crunch chicken sandwich for just $4.95 on Jets game days at participating Winnipeg locations. It’s more than just a meal—it’s an affordable way for fans to create lasting memories with friends, enjoying the game together and building unforgettable moments while rooting for their team.

This partnership unites two iconic brands both known for their passionate fan bases and commitment to community. Canada Life Centre will feature KFC at concession stands throughout the arena. The stands will offer a variety of KFC Canada’s fan-favourite menu items: the legendary Big Crunch Sandwich, the spicy Zinger Sandwich, the crowd-pleasing Popcorn Chicken, Chicken Fingers, and perfectly Seasoned Fries.

“The Winnipeg Jets are known to have some of the most energetic fans in the NHL, and we are thrilled to be a part of that excitement and fandom,” said Katherine Bond-Debicki, Chief Marketing Officer and Chief Digital Officer, KFC Canada. “This collaboration is about more than hockey or food – it’s about creating unforgettable experiences for fans and celebrating the passion that brings the community together. By proudly wearing our Jets jerseys, we aim to make every game night not just memorable but undeniably Finger Lickin’ Good.”

As part of the partnership, KFC Canada will bring a series of exciting and unique moments to Jets fans all season long. Keep an eye out for exclusive game day promotions.

“True North and the Winnipeg Jets are committed to bringing top-tier experiences to our fans, and we are excited to introduce KFC to Canada Life Centre and partner with such an iconic brand as part of our guest experience,” said Norva Riddell, Senior Vice President, Sales & Chief Revenue Officer, TNSE. “KFC resonates with fans and our partnership will bring excitement beyond the food and beverage experience each game day. With the shared goal of continuously innovating and delighting fans, we are bringing our two brands together to create exciting new experiences and further amplify the energy of every game.”

Imagery for download here.

About KFC Canada

Founded by Colonel Harland Sanders in 1952, KFC is the world’s most popular chain of chicken restaurants. To this day, the Colonel’s own blend of 11 herbs and spices is used to season our Original Recipe® chicken and remains a very closely guarded secret. While KFC’s specialty is our famous Original Recipe® chicken, KFC also features a variety of freshly prepared sandwiches and wraps, on the go snack items, home-style sides, desserts and beverages. Today Kentucky Fried Chicken Canada Company (KFC Canada) is a subsidiary of YUM! Brands, Inc., which operates more than 23,000 restaurants in more than 140 countries and territories around the world. KFC Canada has more than 600 locations right here in Canada. To learn more about KFC Canada, visit our website www.kfc.ca.

About Winnipeg Jets

The Winnipeg Jets Hockey Club is a National Hockey League (NHL) franchise passionately supported by one of the most fervent hockey markets in the world. Leveraging the Winnipeg Jets brand that dates back 40+ years, the current franchise is focused on and committed to a long-term draft and develop strategy. From the capacity crowds at Canada Life Centre, to the “True North” shout-out during the national anthem, the Winnipeg Jets are a cherished hockey brand that has been embraced by both our regional market and hockey fans around the world.

For further interviews and further information:

Sreeja Sasidharan, [email protected]



CBJ Newsmakers