KFC Renames Zinger Sandwich to Dinger to Celebrate Canadian Baseball Fandom

TORONTO, Oct. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — KFC Canada is stepping up to the plate to celebrate one of the most exciting moments in Canadian baseball history, with even the Colonel himself spotted cheering from the stands in Game 2. In a nod to the season’s biggest hit that had fans across the country buzzing, KFC renamed its fan-favourite Zinger Sandwich to the Dinger Sandwich for a limited time. The Zinger you love, now the Dinger — in support of Toronto.

From in-store signage and app updates to social media and OOH, KFC is going all-in on fandom. And because great moments deserve great rewards, KFC is serving up an offer that lets fans join the fun: when Toronto hits a home run, fans can score a free Dinger Sandwich on the KFC App with a $1 purchase the following day.

The Free Dinger offer will be available exclusively through the KFC App for pickup or delivery. If Toronto hits a home run on any game day, fans can redeem a Free Dinger Sandwich the following day, visible directly in the app as a coupon.

“When the nation’s baseball fever hit new heights, we knew we had to step up to the plate with something just as bold,” said Azim Akhtar, Interim Chief Marketing Officer, KFC Canada. “We decided to change the name of our iconic Zinger sandwich to the Dinger, as our way of feeding that Canadian baseball fandom, celebrating the hits, the hype and the moments that bring fans together.”

The Dinger Sandwich is available now at participating KFC Canada locations and on the KFC App for pickup or delivery — while the bats keep swinging.

Let’s hit some Dingers.

Offer Details: Get One Free Dinger Sandwich with a $1 Minimum Spend. Dinger Sandwich conforms with classic Zinger Sandwich recipe. One redemption per user per day. Offer valid the day after if Toronto scores a home run at a World Series Game from October 27-November 1, 2025. Exclusively on the KFC App. Delivery and taxes extra. App sign-in or sign-up required. Cannot be combined with other discounts or promotions. Product and participation may vary by province and/or by store. ® Reg. TM/MD KFC North America, LLC. Used under licence.

