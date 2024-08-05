KIC Realty Alberta Welcomes Brian Torry as Vice President of Compliance

CALGARY, Alberta, Sept. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — KIC Realty is proud to announce the appointment of Brian Torry as Vice President of Compliance. With over 25 years of experience in Toronto’s real estate industry, Brian brings a unique blend of sales expertise, operational leadership, and development insight to the brokerage. His career has spanned guiding high-performing teams, shaping industry standards, and delivering exceptional client outcomes.

At KIC Realty, Brian will focus on strengthening compliance practices, ensuring that the brokerage continues to lead with transparency, accountability, and integrity, values at the heart of KIC Realty’s name and mission.

“Our industry is experiencing rapid change, making compliance more critical than ever,” said Willie Ip, CEO of KIC Realty. “Brian’s leadership and proven integrity will help us maintain the highest standards of professionalism while safeguarding the trust of our clients and agents.”

Ron McIntosh, President of KIC Realty, added: “Integrity is one of our core values and fundamental to who we are. In welcoming Brian, we reaffirm our commitment to compliance and transparency as essential pillars of how we serve our clients and community.”

“I’m excited to join KIC Realty and contribute to a brokerage that prioritizes compliance not as a requirement, but as a value,” said Brian Torry. “I look forward to supporting our agents and clients in navigating today’s complex market with clarity, confidence, and integrity.”

About KIC Realty: KIC Realty is a Canadian real estate brokerage dedicated to creating a supportive and thriving environment for its REALTORS®. Founded on the core values of knowledge, integrity, and community, KIC Realty is committed to providing its REALTORS® with the resources and opportunities they need to succeed. With a focus on transparency and REALTOR® ownership, KIC Realty is redefining the real estate experience for REALTORS® and clients alike.

