KIC Realty Launches RapidPay™ to Deliver Faster Commission Access to Their REALTORS® Across Canada

CALGARY, Alberta, Sept. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — KIC Realty is proud to announce the launch of RapidPay™, a new program designed exclusively for KIC Realty REALTORS® to provide faster, more predictable access to their commissions, with funds available within one business day.

Starting today, our REALTORS® can enjoy greater financial flexibility with RapidPay™, allowing them to reinvest in their business, manage cash flow with confidence, and stay focused on delivering exceptional service to clients without the strain of unnecessary delays.

“RapidPay™ reflects our commitment to innovation and our REALTORS®. We are focused on creating solutions that make their businesses stronger and their lives easier,” said Willie Ip, CEO of KIC Realty.

“This program empowers our agents to take control of their cash flow, reinvest in their success, and focus on what matters most, serving their clients with excellence,” added Ron McIntosh, President of KIC Realty.

“At KIC Realty, we are always looking for ways to give our REALTORS® a competitive edge. RapidPay™ is another way we’re delivering the resources needed to thrive in today’s market,” said Angela Papassotiriou, Vice President of Operations.

With RapidPay™, KIC Realty continues to deliver on its commitment to ensuring its REALTORS® are equipped to maximize opportunities, grow stronger businesses and deliver exceptional client experiences.

About KIC Realty: KIC Realty is a Canadian real estate brokerage dedicated to creating a supportive and thriving environment for its REALTORS®. Founded on the core values of knowledge, integrity, and community, KIC Realty is committed to providing its REALTORS® with the resources and opportunities they need to succeed. With a focus on transparency and REALTOR® ownership, KIC Realty is redefining the real estate experience for REALTORS® and clients alike.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Willie Ip

CEO, KIC Realty

587.200.3383

[email protected]



