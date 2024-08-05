Kids Help Phone to Create the First National Youth Mental Health Foundation in Canada

TORONTO, Sept. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Kids Help Phone (KHP) today announced that in early 2026, it will evolve to create Canada’s first, national youth mental health foundation. This initiative will result in two entities: a KHP Foundation and a KHP Operating Company. This governance restructuring will enhance KHP’s ability to serve youth through enhanced flexibility, operational efficiency and long-term growth and innovation.

“This exciting next step in our evolution as a leader in youth mental health will enable KHP to continue to innovate and expand in order to respond to emerging needs of Canada’s youth, while maintaining and protecting core operations,” said Tracy Sandler, Board Chair of KHP. “This change is about driving momentum that will allow us to focus and expand as an organization. The Operating Company will continue delivering direct support and services to young people as before, while the Foundation will be dedicated to fundraising and donor relationships for KHP.”

By having two connected but distinct entities, KHP’s introduction of a dedicated Foundation will ensure donor contributions have maximum impact. At the same time, by sharpening its focus on fundraising and resource development, KHP can invest in more life-changing support for young people in Canada and reach more youth. The design of this model avoids duplication through shared corporate resources that will ensure seamless collaboration between both entities.

“For 36 years, and from the very first call in 1989, Kids Help Phone has been a leader in youth mental health,” said Susan Morris, Interim President & CEO of KHP. “Our work is never done. We continually innovate and strive for better, together – because young people need and deserve a space to Feel Out Loud about anything, any time. At KHP, we know that Canada’s youth are in crisis because we speak with them every day. This new structure will help us keep pace with rising needs in youth mental health so we can continue to serve more youth in even more ways.”

She added, “This is the next big step in our growth and innovation journey. Moving to a two-entity model empowers us to continue to rapidly scale proven programs and pilot new service innovations. At the same time, donors can fuel the future of KHP by directly reaching more youth with mental health resources, all while safeguarding essential day-to-day services. By staying true to our purpose and promise, KHP remains a trusted leader with a truly unique position in Canada.”

Moving to a two-entity structure will provide each legal entity the ability to maintain its own Board of Directors with specialized skills for maximum impact, as well as President and CEOs for both the Operating Company and the Foundation.

As previously announced (see May 1, 2025 press release), following the appointment of its previous President & CEO, Katherine (Kathy) Hay, to serve in the Senate of Canada, effective September 1st, 2025, Susan Morris continues as Interim President & CEO for the remainder of the year, while Kathy has transitioned to Strategic Advisor to both the Board of Directors and the Interim President & CEO. KHP management continues to support the Board in implementation of its full succession plan, which includes President & CEO recruitment for both the Operating Company and Foundation, with the aim of securing permanent leadership before January 2026.

During this period of exciting change, KHP will continue to thrive and be there for the young people of Canada — because young people need and deserve a space to Feel Out Loud about anything, any time.

“KHP’s management and Board of Directors have been exploring this two-entity structure for several years, based on other examples in our sector, to help ensure risks and benefits have been carefully measured. As an organization, we believe this is the logical next step to support the growth of KHP. We’ve pioneered youth mental health supports for over 35 years and the creation of a KHP Foundation magnifies that legacy.”

About Kids Help Phone

Kids Help Phone (KHP) is Canada’s first and only 24/7 e-mental health solution and a global leader in youth mental health innovation. For over 35 years, KHP has been the space for any feeling or issue, no matter how big or small, empowering young people across Canada to feel out loud with free, confidential, multilingual support. With innovation in our DNA, KHP continually evolves by blending technology with the empathy of our clinical experts to better serve youth. KHP recently launched acceleratorKHP to drive scalable solutions for complex mental health issues, amplifying youth voices and fostering global partnerships. KHP gratefully relies on the generosity of donors, volunteers, stakeholder partners, corporate partners and governments to fuel and fund our programs. Discover more at kidshelpphone.ca.

