Kinvestor Day 2025 Virtual Investor Conference Agenda Announced for October 23, 2025

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Kin Communications Inc. (“Kin”), Canada’s Leading Investor Relations Agency, is pleased to announce the agenda for its third annual Kinvestor Day Virtual Conference to be held on October 23, 2025. The event welcomes individual and institutional investors, financial advisors, and analysts to attend.

REGISTER NOW: https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/2717568370458/WN_TzgjuGbhQ4CleIWd_xXRBA

Registration is free, but space is limited so investors are encouraged to register in advance. Attendees can watch all live presentations, including the roundtable session, and engage directly with company management through live Q&A.

“I am proud of how Kinvestor has grown as a trusted platform for connecting investors with emerging and established companies in the mining and energy sectors and beyond,” said Arlen Hansen, President of Kin Communications and host of The Kinvestor Report. “This year’s conference highlights how these industries are evolving to meet the demands of a rapidly changing world from powering the AI revolution to enabling the technologies that will define our future.”

Kinvestor Day 2025 (KD25) is a premier virtual conference showcasing innovative small and mid-cap public companies primarily within the mining and energy sectors moderated by Arlen Hansen, host of The Kinvestor Report on YouTube.

KD25 will also feature a dynamic panel “Powering the AI Revolution” where top industry experts Chris Berry (President, House Mountain Partners) and Ernest Scheyder (Senior Correspondent, Reuters & Author of The War Below: Lithium, Copper, and the Global Battle to Power our Lives) explore how mining and energy sectors will shape the future of artificial intelligence.

Don’t miss this exclusive opportunity to:

– Learn more about established and up-and-coming companies alike

– Hear directly from executive leadership

– Participate in live Q&A sessions

– Gain timely insight into critical industry trends

Attendees are encouraged to pre-register for KD25 to receive all event communications including updates, schedule information, and more. Registrants will also receive early access to conference replays before the general public.

Presenting Companies

Pacific

Time (PT) Company Name Ticker(s) 8:00 am West Red Lake Gold Mines Ltd. TSX-V: WRLG; OTCQB: WRLGF 8:20 am Northstar Clean Technologies Inc. TSXV: ROOF; OTCQB: ROOOF 8:40 am CanCambria Energy Corp. TSXV: CCEC; OTCQB: CCEYF 9:00 am Torq Resources Inc. TSX-V: TORQ; OTCQB: TRBMF 9:20 am Yukon Metals Corp. CSE: YMC; OTCQB: YMMCF 9:40 am Equinox Gold Corp. TSX: EQX; NYSE: EQX 10:00 am Roundtable: Powering the AI Revolution 10:40 am Homeland Uranium Corp. TSXV: HLU; OTCQB: HLUCF 11:00 am Tiger Gold Corp. Private 11:20 am Silver47 Exploration Corp. TSX-V: AGA; OTCQB: AAGAF 11:40 am Scorpio Gold Corp. TSXV:SGN; OTCQB:SRCRF 12:00 pm Eminent Gold Corp. TSXV: EMNT; OTCQB: EMGDF 12:20 pm Prince Silver Corp. CSE: PRNC, OTCQB: PRNCF 12:40 pm Syntholene Energy Corp. Private 1:00 pm Amarc Resources Ltd. TSXV: AHR; OTCQB: AXREF 1:20 pm Graphite One Inc. TSXV: GPH; OTCQX: GPHOF



About Kin

Kin Communications Inc. is a full-service investor relations agency with over 14 years of experience across multiple industries. Our goal is to build long-term relationships with investors and the media that begin with picking up the phone and starting a conversation. Our investor relations services include strategy, messaging, investor outreach, digital marketing, content creation, and more.

For more information about Kin Communications, please visit kincommunications.com .

About Kinvestor

At Kinvestor, we create powerful opportunities for investors to connect with both established and up-and-coming public companies in the mining, technology, and energy sectors on a free to join virtual platform. Kinvestor aims to foster long-term relationships with investors, thought leaders and the media through our virtual conferences and interview series The Kinvestor Report. For more information visit kinvestor.net .

For event inquiries, contact:

Kin Communications

604-684-6730

[email protected]



