Kitchen & Bath has released a new study Analyzing Leading Home Renovation Companies in Toronto for 2025

Toronto, Ontario , Nov. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Kitchen & Bath, a leading home renovation and design-build company serving the Greater Toronto Area, has released a new study identifying the Top Home Renovation Companies in Toronto for 2025. The comprehensive analysis highlights the renovation brands that combine strong craftsmanship, transparent pricing, and dependable client service — qualities Toronto homeowners increasingly rely on as renovation activity continues to climb across the region.

Kitchen & Bath – Your Trusted Name For All Home Renovations

With rising home prices and growing demand for high-quality remodeling work, more Toronto residents are choosing to improve the homes they already own rather than enter an uncertain housing market. This shift has created higher expectations for renovation providers, prompting Kitchen & Bath to evaluate which companies are best meeting the needs of today’s homeowners.

Drawing on service comparisons, project portfolios, warranty offerings, design capabilities, customer reviews, and compliance history, the study provides a clear and practical overview of Toronto’s strongest renovation companies heading into 2025.

Companies were evaluated based on criteria such as design quality, installation standards, customer satisfaction, transparency, and the range of services offered. This included everything from full home remodels and kitchen renovations to cabinetry, basement finishing, and large-scale design-build projects.

Among the findings, the study highlights that homeowners are placing increased value on turnkey project management, clear communication, and predictable project timelines. Fully integrated design-build companies — those offering design, materials, construction, and project management under one roof — ranked particularly well due to their ability to streamline the renovation process and reduce the stress commonly associated with multi-vendor coordination.

The report also emphasizes the importance of reputable contractors who take building code compliance seriously — an area where several selected companies excel. With Toronto’s strict renovation standards, firms with strong licensing, engineering support, and documented processes stood out for their diligence and accountability.

As renovation demand continues to grow in 2025, Kitchen & Bath hopes the study will serve as a valuable resource for homeowners navigating renovation decisions. “Choosing the right renovation partner can determine whether a project feels seamless or overwhelming,” the study explains. “The companies included in this list represent the highest standards of service, design, and craftsmanship in Toronto.”

About Kitchen & Bath

Kitchen & Bath is a full-service home renovation and design-build company serving Toronto and the GTA. Offering complete solutions for kitchen, bathroom, and full-home remodels, Kitchen & Bath provides 3D design, project planning, material selection, installation, and project management under one roof. With multiple showrooms and an award-winning team, the company focuses on delivering transparent, high-quality renovations supported by strong warranties and a customer-first approach.

For more information and to view the full study, visit:

https://kitchenandbath.ca/top-10-home-renovation-companies-toronto-2025/

Renovation Contractors in Toronto

About Kitchen & Bath

Kitchen & Bath is a full-service home renovation and design-build company serving homeowners across the Greater Toronto Area. Specializing in kitchen, bathroom, and full-home remodeling, the company provides end-to-end solutions that combine expert design, premium materials, and professional installation. With a strong focus on craftsmanship, transparency, and personalized service, Kitchen & Bath helps homeowners bring their renovation visions to life through thoughtful planning and high-quality execution.

Press inquiries

Kitchen & Bath

https://kitchenandbath.ca/

Hamid Sadeghi

[email protected]

1 (647) 952-6669

7250 Keele St, Vaughan, Ontario L4K 1Z8, Canada



CBJ Newsmakers