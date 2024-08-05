Kleen HY-DRO-GEN INC. Announces Commencement of Trading

Not for distribution to United States newswire services or for dissemination in the United States.

TORONTO, Sept. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Kleen HY-DRO-GEN Inc. (formerly 0755461 B.C. Ltd.) (the “Resulting Issuer“) is pleased to announce that following the completion of its previously announced business combination (the “Transaction“) as announced on July 11, 2025, the Class B non-voting shares of the Resulting Issuer are scheduled to commence trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the “CSE“) on Tuesday, September 9, 2025, under the symbol “KLN”.

“September 9, 2025 marks an exciting milestone for our company as we begin trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange (“CSE”). Listing on the CSE provides us with enhanced visibility, improved access to capital markets, and the opportunity to share our vision with a broader investor community. We believe this is the next step in accelerating our growth strategy and creating long-term value for our shareholders”, states Thomas Fairfull CEO of Kleen.

Pursuant to the Transaction, the Resulting Issuer completed a business combination with the private Ontario company formerly named Kleen HY-DRO-GEN Inc. (“Old Kleen“) pursuant to the terms and conditions of an amended and restated letter agreement dated March 31, 2025, as amended. Following the completion of the Transaction, the Resulting Issuer has adopted the business of Old Kleen in developing green and accessible residential heating solutions based upon mass hydrogen heating adoption strategies. The hydrogen based heating system allows the home owner a zero carbon foot print. For further information regarding the Transaction, please refer to the listing statement dated June 18, 2025 which has been prepared in respect of the Transaction, available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca under the profile of the Resulting Issuer.

For further information, please contact:

Kleen HY-DRO-GEN Inc.

Thomas Fairfull

[email protected]

905-619 9413

Website: https://kleenh2.com

This press release does not constitute an offer of securities for sale in the United States. The securities being offered have not been, nor will they be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and such securities may not be offered or sold within the United States absent U.S. registration or an applicable exemption from U.S. registration requirements.

Investors are cautioned that, except as disclosed in the management information circular or filing statement prepared in connection with the Transaction, any information released or received with respect to the Transaction may not be accurate or complete and should not be relied upon. Trading in the securities of the Resulting Issuer should be considered highly speculative.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains statements which constitute “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements regarding the plans, intentions, beliefs and current expectations of the Resulting Issuer with respect to the timing of the listing of the Resulting Issuer’s Class B Shares on the CSE, future business activities and operating performance. Forward-looking information is often identified by the words “may”, “would”, “could”, “should”, “will”, “intend”, “plan”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “estimate”, “expect” or similar expressions and includes information regarding: expectations regarding whether the Resulting Issuer’s Class B Shares will be listed on the CSE, and that applicable stock exchange approvals will be obtained.

Investors are cautioned that forward-looking information is not based on historical facts but instead reflect management of the Resulting Issuer’s expectations, estimates or projections concerning future results or events based on the opinions, assumptions and estimates of management considered reasonable at the date the statements are made. Although the Resulting Issuer believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking information are reasonable, such information involves risks and uncertainties, and undue reliance should not be placed on such information, as unknown or unpredictable factors could have material adverse effects on future results, performance or achievements of the company. Among the key factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information are the following: the ability to obtain requisite regulatory and other approvals and the satisfaction of other conditions with respect to the listing of the Resulting Issuer’s Class B Shares on the CSE as proposed and on schedule; changes in general economic, business and political conditions, including changes in the financial markets; changes in applicable laws; compliance with extensive government regulation; and the diversion of management time. This forward-looking information may be affected by risks and uncertainties in the business of the Resulting Issuer and market conditions.

Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking information prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated or expected. Although the Resulting Issuer has attempted to identify important risks, uncertainties and factors which could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be others that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. The Resulting Issuer does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update this forward-looking information except as otherwise required by applicable law.



