Kohezion.com Launches Karla — AI OCR That Delivers Accuracy, Compliance, and ROI

Gatineau, Quebec, Sept. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Kohezion, a leader in secure low-code online database software, today announced the launch of Karla, an AI-powered OCR assistant built to eliminate manual data entry, reduce errors, and deliver measurable ROI for organizations across healthcare, finance, legal, pharma, and other compliance-driven industries.

MEET Karla

Unlike traditional OCR, Karla doesn’t just read documents—it makes them work. With 99%+ accuracy, human-in-the-loop verification for critical data, and seamless integration into existing systems, Karla enables enterprises to move faster, cut costs, and meet the highest compliance standards.

Key Benefits of Karla

Capture, Categorize, Validate, Enrich, Integrate – Karla automates the full document lifecycle, extracting structured data from invoices, contracts, lab forms, and compliance logs in seconds.

– Karla automates the full document lifecycle, extracting structured data from invoices, contracts, lab forms, and compliance logs in seconds. Reduce Errors, Gain Speed – With AI-powered validation and human-in-the-loop verification, Karla minimizes mistakes and accelerates workflows—freeing teams from repetitive tasks so they can focus higher-value work.

– With AI-powered validation and human-in-the-loop verification, Karla minimizes mistakes and accelerates workflows—freeing teams from repetitive tasks so they can focus higher-value work. Measurable ROI – Organizations report up to 81% cost savings and 74% efficiency gains in document-heavy processes such as accounts payable, HR onboarding, lab management, and compliance reporting.

– Organizations report up to and in document-heavy processes such as accounts payable, HR onboarding, lab management, and compliance reporting. Enterprise-Grade Compliance – Karla is built for regulated industries, offering end-to-end encryption, role-based access, secure storage, and detailed audit trails. It supports HIPAA, SOC 2, 21 CFR Part 11, and ALCOA compliance, ensuring sensitive data is always protected and audit-ready.

– Karla is built for regulated industries, offering end-to-end encryption, role-based access, secure storage, and detailed audit trails. It supports HIPAA, SOC 2, 21 CFR Part 11, and ALCOA compliance, ensuring sensitive data is always protected and audit-ready. Seamless Integration – As a native module of the Kohezion platform, Karla connects directly to your databases, CRMs, and ERPs—delivering automation without costly IT overhauls.

Quote from Kohezion Leadership

“Karla is more than OCR—it’s document intelligence,” said Thierry Tremblay, CEO of Kohezion. “With 15 years of proven expertise and a flawless compliance record, we built Karla to help organizations transform paperwork into a competitive advantage—delivering speed, security, and measurable ROI.”

About Kohezion

Kohezion is a secure low-code/no-code solution built for industries where compliance and accuracy are non-negotiable. From healthcare to finance, legal to pharma, Kohezion equips organizations to manage sensitive data, streamline critical workflows, and future-proof their operations.

Learn more at: www.kohezion.com/karla

Media Contact

Marie-Josée Porlier

Director of Sales, Communications & Marketing Strategy

Kohezion

Email: [email protected]



CBJ Newsmakers