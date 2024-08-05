Koryx Copper Announces Amendments to Shareholder Meeting Matters

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Koryx Copper Inc. (the “Company”) (TSX-V: KRY) (NSX: KYX) announced today certain amendments to its management information circular dated August 29, 2025 (the “Information Circular”) in connection with the special meeting of shareholders scheduled to be held on Wednesday, October 15, 2025 (the “Meeting”).

At the Meeting, shareholders will be asked to approve the transfer of the Company’s registered office and place of central administration to the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg with continuation of the Company’s legal personality as a public limited company (société anonyme) under the name Koryx Copper S.A. and, consequently, change of the nationality of the Company (the “Continuation”), as well as certain ancillary resolutions (collectively, the “Resolutions”). As originally described in the Information Circular, the effective time of the Continuation was contemplated as being the day after the Luxembourg notary signs the notarial deed recording the Resolutions (the “Effective Time”).

In order to continue out of British Columbia, the Company must obtain the authorization of the Registrar of Companies under the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia) (the “BC Registrar”). However, due to an ongoing labor dispute involving the British Columbia government and public sector workers, the Company may not obtain the BC Registrar’s authorization by the Effective Time specified in the Information Circular.

In light of these circumstances, the Company wishes to inform shareholders that the Information Circular and the Resolutions therein are hereby amended to clarify that any reference to the Effective Time shall be modified so that the Continuation will become effective on the later of (i) the day on which authorization of the BC Registrar is obtained; and (ii) the day after the Luxembourg notary signs the notarial deed recording the Resolutions.

Other than such change to the Effective Time, the text of the Information Circular and the Resolutions remains unchanged.

The directors and management of the Company recommend that shareholders vote for the Resolutions. For additional information about the Meeting, please refer to the Information Circular, which is available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and on the Company’s website at www.koryxcopper.com/investors-overview/agm-documents.

About Koryx Copper Inc.

Koryx Copper Inc. is a Canadian copper development Company focused on advancing the 100% owned Haib Copper Project in Namibia. Haib is a large, advanced (PEA-stage) copper/molybdenum porphyry deposit in southern Namibia with a long history of exploration and project development by multiple operators. More than 80,000m of drilling has been conducted at Haib since the 1970’s with significant exploration programs led by companies including Falconbridge (1964), Rio Tinto (1975) and Teck (2014). Extensive metallurgical testing and various technical studies have also been completed at Haib to date.

Additional studies are underway aiming to demonstrate Haib as a future long-life, low-cost, low-risk open pit, sulphide flotation copper project with the potential for additional copper production from heap leaching. Haib has a current mineral resource of 414Mt @ 0.35% Cu for 1,459Mt of contained copper in the Indicated category and 345Mt @ 0.33% Cu for 1136Mt of contained copper in the Inferred category (0.25% Cu cut-off).

Mineralization at Haib is typical of a porphyry copper deposit and it is one of only a few examples of a Paleoproterozoic porphyry copper deposit in the world and one of only two in southern Africa (both in Namibia). Due to its age, the deposit has been subjected to multiple metamorphic and deformation events but still retains many of the classic mineralization and alteration features typical of these deposits. The mineralization is dominantly chalcopyrite with minor bornite and chalcocite present and only minor secondary copper minerals at surface due to the arid environment.

Further details of the Haib Copper Project are available in the corresponding technical report titled, “NI 43-101 Technical Report – August 2024 Mineral Resource Estimate for the Haib Copper Project, Namibia” dated effective August 31, 2024 (the “Technical Report”). The Technical Report and other information is available on the Company’s website at https://koryxcopper.com and under the Company’s profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca .

More information is available by contacting the Company:

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

“Heye Daun”, President & CEO

Julia Becker

Corporate Communications

[email protected]

+1-604-785-0850

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, without limitation, statements regarding the Continuation, the Company’s ability to complete the Continuation, the timing for completing the Continuation, the Company’s ability to obtain all necessary approvals for the Continuation, including the approvals of the shareholders and the BC Registrar, holding a special meeting of shareholders, timing for completion of the Company’s intended preliminary economic assessment (the “PEA”) of its Haib Copper Project and the potential projected or processing design capacity for annual copper concentrate production at its Haib Copper Project and the future or prospects of the Company. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “plans”, “expects” or “does not expect”, “is expected”, “budget”, “scheduled”, “estimates”, “forecasts”, “intends”, “anticipates” or “does not anticipate”, or “believes”, or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might” or “will be taken”, “occur” or “be achieved”. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of assumptions that, while considered reasonable by management, are inherently subject to business, market, and economic risks, uncertainties, and contingencies that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, other factors may cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated, or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Other factors which could materially affect such forward-looking information are described in the risk factors in the Company’s most recent annual management discussion and analysis. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.



