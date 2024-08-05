Koryx Copper Files Final Short Form Prospectus in Connection With $17.4 Million Bought Deal Financing

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Koryx Copper Inc. (“Koryx” or the “Company”) (TSX-V: KRY) is pleased to announce that it has filed and been receipted for a final short form prospectus dated July 28, 2025 (the “Prospectus”) in connection with its previously announced “bought deal” public offering of 16,563,200 common shares (the “Offered Shares”) of the Company at a price of C$1.05 per Offered Share (the “Issue Price”) for aggregate gross proceeds to the Company of C$17,391,360 (the “Offering”), as further described in the news releases of the Company dated July 9 and 10, 2025. In addition, the Company also granted the Underwriters (as defined below) an option (the “Over-Allotment Option”), exercisable in whole or in part at any time and from time to time for up to 30 days following closing date, to purchase up to an additional 2,484,480 at the Issue Price for additional gross proceeds of up to C$2,608,704. The Underwriters have exercised the Over-Allotment Option in full.

In connection with the Offering, the Company has entered into an underwriting agreement with Stifel Canada, as lead underwriter and sole bookrunner (the “Lead Underwriter”), for and on behalf of a syndicate of underwriters that includes Beacon Securities Limited, Haywood Securities Inc., Research Capital Corporation, BMO Nesbitt Burns Inc., Red Cloud Securities Inc. and Ventum Financial Corp. (together with the Lead Underwriters, the “Underwriters”).

Delivery of the Prospectus and any amendment will be satisfied in accordance with the “access equals delivery” provisions of applicable securities legislation. The Prospectus is accessible on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) under the Company’s issuer profile.

An electronic or paper copy of the Prospectus and any amendment may be obtained, without charge, from Stifel Canada by email at [email protected] by providing Stifel Canada with an email address or address, as applicable. The Prospectus contains important, detailed information about the Company and the Offering. Prospective investors should read the Prospectus before making an investment decision.

The Offering is subject to certain conditions including, but not limited to, the conditional approval of the TSX Venture Exchange, which it has granted to the Company.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of any of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful, including any of the securities in the United States. The securities described herein have not been, and will not be, registered under the U.S. Securities Act or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for account or benefit of, U.S. Persons (as defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act) unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws, or an exemption from such registration requirements is available.

About Koryx Copper Inc

Koryx Copper Inc. is a Canadian copper development Company focused on advancing the 100% owned Haib Copper Project in Namibia whilst also progressing its two copper exploration licenses on the Zambian copper belt. Haib is a large, advanced (PEA-stage) copper/molybdenum porphyry deposit in southern Namibia with a long history of exploration and project development by multiple operators. More than 80,000m of drilling has been conducted at Haib since the 1970’s with significant exploration programs led by companies including Falconbridge (1964), Rio Tinto (1975) and Teck (2014). Extensive metallurgical testing and various technical studies have also been completed at Haib to date.

Additional studies are underway aiming to demonstrate Haib as a future long-life, low-cost, low-risk open pit, sulphide flotation copper project with the potential for additional copper production from heap leaching. Haib has a current mineral resource of 414Mt @ 0.35% Cu for 1,459Mt of contained copper in the Indicated category and 345Mt @ 0.33% Cu for 1136Mt of contained copper in the Inferred category (0.25% Cu cut-off).

Mineralization at Haib is typical of a porphyry copper deposit and it is one of only a few examples of a Paleoproterozoic porphyry copper deposit in the world and one of only two in southern Africa (both in Namibia). Due to its age, the deposit has been subjected to multiple metamorphic and deformation events but still retains many of the classic mineralization and alteration features typical of these deposits. The mineralization is dominantly chalcopyrite with minor bornite and chalcocite present and only minor secondary copper minerals at surface due to the arid environment.

Further details of the Haib Copper Project are available in the corresponding technical report titled, “NI 43-101 Technical Report – August 2024 Mineral Resource Estimate for the Haib Copper Project, Namibia” dated effective August 31, 2024 (the “Technical Report”). The Technical Report and other information is available on the Company’s website at https://koryxcopper.com and under the Company’s profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

More information is available by contacting the Company:

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

“Heye Daun”, President & CEO

Julia Becker

Corporate Communications

[email protected]

+1-604-785-0850

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, without limitation, statements regarding the Offering, the intended use of proceeds of the Offering, the Company’s ability to complete the Offering on the terms announcing, the timing for completing the Offering, the Company’s ability to obtain all necessary approvals, including the conditional approval of the TSX Venture Exchange, timing for completion of the Company’s intended preliminary economic assessment (the “PEA”) of its Haib Copper Project and the potential projected or processing design capacity for annual copper concentrate production at its Haib Copper Project and the future or prospects of the Company. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “plans”, “expects” or “does not expect”, “is expected”, “budget”, “scheduled”, “estimates”, “forecasts”, “intends”, “anticipates” or “does not anticipate”, or “believes”, or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might” or “will be taken”, “occur” or “be achieved”. Forward looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of assumptions that, while considered reasonable by management, are inherently subject to business, market, and economic risks, uncertainties, and contingencies that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, other factors may cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated, or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Other factors which could materially affect such forward-looking information are described in the risk factors in the Company’s most recent annual management discussion and analysis. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.



