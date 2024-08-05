Kruger PRO’s all-new Titan® Wipers & Cloths are Made To Perform™

TORONTO, Sept. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Kruger Products, Canada’s leading tissue manufacturer, is proud to introduce Titan® Wipers & Cloths to its away-from-home portfolio, Kruger PRO. Replacing the legacy WORKS® brand, Titan is designed to meet the evolving needs of customers seeking high-performance solutions in the wiper and cloth category. With a bold new name and look that reflect Kruger PRO’s vision and purpose, Titan Wipers & Cloths are Made To Perform™.

“The commercial wiper and cloth market is experiencing significant growth, and we’re excited to launch Titan, designed to deliver high performance and reliability for the most demanding jobs,” said Stephen Blythe, Vice President, Marketing North America for Kruger PRO. “This new product line reflects our ongoing commitment to being a trusted partner to our customers, driving innovation forward and providing solutions across a range of industries.”

Designed for softness, absorption and durability, Titan Wipers & Cloths are available in a range of formats to meet the demands of every task, including general use, extended use and solvent resistance, as well as specialty and hygiene applications. Made To Perform™ in any environment, the full product line delivers strength and efficiency to help make every task easier.

For customers across all industries from manufacturing, automotive, transportation and utilities to foodservice and everyday multi-purpose wiping and cleaning, Titan helps deliver consistent, high-performance results. With industrial strength, durability, and contamination reduction, customers can count on Titan to perform when it matters most.

Titan Wipers & Cloths are the latest example of Kruger PRO’s commitment to Making Business More Comfortable™. As a reliable partner to away-from-home customers, Kruger PRO continues to invest in innovation and performance that delivers real benefits.

To learn more, visit krugerpro.com.

About Kruger Products

Kruger Products is Canada’s leading manufacturer of quality tissue products for household, industrial and commercial use. Kruger Products serves the Canadian consumer market with such well-known brands as Cashmere®, Purex®, SpongeTowels®, Scotties®’, White Swan® and Bonterra® Kruger Products has approximately 2,200 employees and operates nine FSC® COC-certified (FSC® C-104904) production facilities in Canada. For more information, visit www.krugerproducts.ca.

Media Contact

Leya De Nil

North Strategic (for Kruger Products)

[email protected]

647-527-1891



CBJ Newsmakers