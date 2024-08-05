Kuvi.ai Announces $KUVI TGE and Listing on MEXC, Ushering in the Era of Agentic Finance

Toronto, CA, Nov. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Kuvi.ai, the platform pioneering Agentic Finance, today announced the official launch of its native utility token, $KUVI, with a Token Generation Event (TGE) set for November 6, 2025, and a confirmed exchange listing on MEXC.

A limited, public launchpad round on Eesee.io will open two days prior. The $KUVI launch represents a defining milestone in Kuvi’s mission to make intelligent, self-managing financial agents available to everyone, not just institutions or professional traders, and to establish a new operating standard for how value is managed, transferred, and grown in the on-chain world.

At the core of Kuvi’s ecosystem is the Agentic Finance Operating System (AF-OS), the world’s first system that turns human intent into executable financial strategies. Users can simply express what they want (“Buy $500 in ETH if BTC dominance drops below 50%, exit into stables if gas spikes”) and Kuvi’s modular agentic framework handles the rest: analyzing, optimizing, and executing seamlessly across chains and protocols.

Inspired by proven utility frameworks such as BNB, the $KUVI token provides immediate and tangible value to users:

Reduced trading fees across transactions

Access to premium features

Free use of the platform when staked

Enhanced rewards as the network grows

As Kuvi integrates new data sources — beginning with X, followed by Polymarket, Reddit, Blockworks, and Messari — token utility compounds, creating an ever-evolving feedback loop between data, action, and economic participation.

“By aligning incentives and democratizing access to advanced financial tooling, $KUVI ensures that algorithmic trading and wealth automation are no longer the exclusive domain of hedge funds and elites,” said Dylan Dewdney, Kuvi’s Co-Founder and CEO. “We’re building the rails for the next era of value — where you and your agents manage your wealth intelligently, transparently, and autonomously.”

The $KUVI token has a total supply of 1 billion tokens, with distribution designed to balance sustainability, community participation, and strategic growth. Private rounds, representing 9% of supply (90M tokens), were allocated to seed and strategic investors including Moon Pursuit Capital, Transform Ventures (Michael Terpin), and Dennis Liu (VirtualBacon).

Kuvi recently doubled its valuation from $15 million to $30 million following its oversubscribed strategic round.

Earlier this year, Kuvi announced its acquisition of Altura, the Web3 infrastructure platform originally built to simplify blockchain game development. The move expands Kuvi’s vision — bringing its agentic automation layer into the gaming vertical, where intelligent systems can manage in-game assets, loyalty economies, and cross-platform digital identities.

Kuvi’s technology replaces the need for centralized exchanges, clunky DeFi dashboards, and opaque robo-advisors. It brings text-to-trade simplicity to an entire financial universe — allowing users to express intent, not navigate interfaces. It is not an app. It is not a DEX. It is an operating system for finance in the age of intelligent agents.

From traders seeking algorithmic advantage to everyday users managing portfolios, Kuvi.ai offers an entirely new paradigm: the Agentic Frontier, where intent is the interface, execution is automated, and intelligence compounds with every interaction.

Kuvi.ai is pioneering Agentic Finance — a new class of intelligent, intent-driven systems that unify trading, portfolio management, and on-chain automation. Built on the world’s first Agentic Finance Operating System (AF-OS), Kuvi empowers users to manage and grow their wealth through natural-language interaction, modular agentic frameworks, and cross-chain execution. Kuvi.ai recently acquired Altura, expanding its mission to bring agentic automation to every corner of the on-chain economy.

