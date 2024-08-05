Lactalis Canada Officially Opens New Distribution Centre in Oshawa, Ontario

Facility Becomes Largest Distribution Centre for Lactalis Group Globally

OSHAWA, Ontario, Dec. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — On Tuesday, December 3, Lactalis Canada Inc. (‘Lactalis Canada’) – the Canadian dairy leader behind iconic brands such as Cracker Barrel, Black Diamond, Balderson, Astro and Lactantia and a subsidiary of France-based Lactalis Group – held a special event to celebrate the official opening of the company’s new Oshawa, Ontario distribution centre – now the largest distribution centre, from a capacity standpoint, within Lactalis Group globally.

“Lactalis Canada’s new Oshawa Distribution Centre is yet another part of our growth story in Canada and a testament to our ambitions as a dairy leader in this country,” said Mark Taylor, President & CEO, Lactalis Canada. “This facility ensures we meet the evolving needs of our business and valued customers, while its sustainable design will revolutionize our network’s efficiency and ESG agenda.”

“We look forward to being a key employer in the region and are committed to creating opportunities for employment, skill development, and career growth to contribute to the strong community of Oshawa,” continued Taylor.

Increasing the capacity and efficiency of Lactalis Canada’s supply chain network, the Oshawa facility will principally support the company’s cheese and tablespreads business. Located at 1600 Thornton Road North in Oshawa, Ontario in the Northwood Business Park, Lactalis Canada’s Oshawa Distribution Centre will employ approximately 80 employees.

Key Facility Features

379,000 square feet facility with the ability to store up to 60,000 pallets in both cooler and freezer environments.

Zero-carbon ready with the potential to be Zero Carbon Building (ZCB) certified.

Source of energy fully on the Ontario power grid with no additional reliance on non-renewable energy sources.

Use of energy efficient lighting controls, equipment and high insulation values reduce power load imposed on the refrigeration system.

Heat generated from the refrigeration system fully reclaimed and used to heat the facility’s offices and the truck apron to melt snow for safety reasons.

White roof to reduce heat island effect.

Solar panels on the roof in a future phase will provide renewable power to partially or completely offset reliance on the power grid under certain conditions.

CBRE Limited facilitated the long-term lease agreement, while the distribution centre was developed, built, and leased by Broccolini with the building design supported by GKC Architecture and Design.

About Lactalis Canada Inc.

With over 140 years of brand heritage, Lactalis Canada is the Canadian dairy leader behind iconic brands Cracker Barrel, Black Diamond, P’tit Québec, Balderson, Cheestrings Ficello, aMOOza!, Astro, Khaas, siggi’s, IÖGO, IÖGO nanö, Olympic, Lactantia, Beatrice, Bfit, Enjoy!, Marie Morin Canada, Galbani, and Président. With more than 30 operating sites including 20 manufacturing facilities, the company and its more than 4000 employees are committed to enriching and nurturing the lives of Canadians through its high-quality products, contribution to communities and partnership with farmers, customers, partners and suppliers. Lactalis Canada is part of Lactalis Group, the world’s leading dairy company, headquartered in Laval, France. For more information, visit www.lactalis.ca.

