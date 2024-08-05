Lactalis Canada Proud to be Recognized as One of Greater Toronto’s Top Employers for Second Consecutive Year

TORONTO, Dec. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Lactalis Canada, the Canadian dairy leader behind iconic brands like Cracker Barrel, Black Diamond, Balderson, Astro and Lactantia and a subsidiary of France-based Lactalis Group, is pleased that it has once again been named one of Greater Toronto’s Top Employers by Mediacorp Canada Inc. for a second consecutive year.

Each year, the Greater Toronto’s Top Employers awards shine a spotlight on organizations that set the benchmark for workplace excellence. Recognizing employers in the GTA with exceptional human resources programs and forward‑thinking workplace policies, the winners of this prestigious accolade are selected on a wide range of criteria including: 1) Workplace; 2) Work Atmosphere and Social; 3) Health, Financial and Family Benefits; 4) Vacation and Time-Off; 5) Employee Communications; 6) Performance Management; 7) Training and Skills Development; and 8) Community Involvement.

“At Lactalis Canada our purpose is to Enrich and Nurture the Lives of Canadians and that begins with our people who are at the core of driving our business,” said Matt Price, CHRO at Lactalis Canada. “We are honoured to receive this recognition which speaks to the importance we place on creating a workplace and culture rooted in learning, well-being and opportunity with meaningful pathways that empower our people to grow, innovate, contribute and lead with purpose.”

To view the complete list of Greater Toronto’s Top Employers (2026) click HERE and special editorial spotlight on Lactalis Canada, click HERE.

About Lactalis Canada Inc. With over 140 years of brand heritage, Lactalis Canada is the Canadian dairy leader behind iconic brands Cracker Barrel, Black Diamond, P’tit Québec, Balderson, Cheestrings Ficello, aMOOza!, Astro, Khaas, siggi’s, IÖGO, IÖGO nanö, Olympic, Lactantia, Beatrice, Bfit, Enjoy!, Marie Morin Canada, Galbani, and Président. With more than 30 operating sites including 20 manufacturing facilities across Canada, the company and its more than 4000 employees are committed to enriching and nurturing the lives of Canadians through sustainable and responsible growth, high-quality products, contribution to communities and partnership with farmers, customers, partners and suppliers. Lactalis Canada has been named on Forbes’ 2025 Best Employers in Canada and one of Greater Toronto’s Top Employers for 2025. The company is part of Lactalis Group, the world’s leading dairy company, headquartered in Laval, France. For more information, visit www.lactalis.ca

