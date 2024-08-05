Lactalis Canada Releases 2024 ESG Report

TORONTO, Sept. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Lactalis Canada, the Canadian dairy leader behind iconic brands like Cracker Barrel, Black Diamond, Balderson, Astro and Lactantia and part of France-based Lactalis Group – today released its 2024 Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report which highlights the company’s commitment to being a sustainable and responsible dairy processor for its key stakeholders across its supply chain including its people, consumers, customers, suppliers, dairy farmers, government, industry and community partners.

“In 2024, our Lactalis Canada team laid a strong foundation to advance our Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) journey – one that is deeply connected to our values, our people, and our long-term business objectives,” said Mark Taylor, President & CEO, Lactalis Canada. “As we look ahead, we are energized by the opportunity to work hand-in-hand with our employees, customers, farmers, suppliers and partners to shape a tomorrow defined by an engaged workforce, a thriving industry, healthier planet, and stronger communities across Canada. We’ve made meaningful progress, but we know collectively, we are Better Together.”

Aligned with the company’s global ESG framework established by Lactalis Group, this report focuses on three key pillars of impact: People & Communities; Authentic Products & Heritage; and Land & Resources underlined by key priorities: Circular Economy & Packaging; Climate; and Animal Welfare.

Key 2024 highlights include:

People & Communities

Recognized as one of Greater Toronto’s Top Employers by Mediacorp Canada Inc., recognizing employers that lead their industries in offering exceptional places to work.

Invested over $3.3 million in community initiatives across the country, including nearly one million litres/kilograms of nutritious high-quality milk and dairy products.

Supported over 100 organizations through the Lactalis Canada Community Enrichment Fund.

Improved safety performance with a 12% year over year decrease in workplace injury rate.

Reinforced commitment to developing our teams with 42% of salaried roles filled by internal candidates.

Authentic Products & Heritage

Reduced waste and boosted lab productivity with the adoption of efficient technology such as the BioMérieux Tempo and CEM Oracle Fat Analyzer.

Expanded product lines to be more inclusive of consumer dietary preferences including developing and launching lactose free cheese and butter products, expanded range of high-protein, low sugar yogurts made with natural ingredients

Advanced responsible sourcing practices, with nearly 500 million consumer impressions of the Blue Cow logo on our approximately 800 products that contain 100% high-quality, nutritious Canadian milk.

Continued to support scientifically informed best practices for animal welfare on Canadian dairy farms as a member of the National Farm Animal Care Council.

Land & Resources

Opened our new, zero-carbon ready distribution centre in Oshawa, Ontario. The state-of-the-art facility increases capacity and efficiency of our supply chain network.

Celebrated the Science-Based Targets initiative validation of Lactalis Group’s GHG reduction targets, marking a critical validation of Lactalis Group’s climate strategy.

Lowered scope 1 and scope 2 emissions intensity by -10.3% since 2019

Achieved 0 kg PVC in our packaging, supporting greater circularity in our recycling systems.

Avoided 191,345 tons of packaging through light-weighting programs, reducing materials used.

To read Lactalis Canada’s 2024 ESG Report click HERE.

About Lactalis Canada Inc. With over 140 years of brand heritage, Lactalis Canada is the Canadian dairy leader behind iconic brands Cracker Barrel, Black Diamond, P’tit Québec, Balderson, Cheestrings Ficello, aMOOza!, Astro, Khaas, siggi’s, IÖGO, IÖGO nanö, Olympic, Lactantia, Beatrice, Bfit, Enjoy!, Marie Morin Canada, Galbani, and Président. With more than 30 operating sites including 20 manufacturing facilities across Canada, the company and its more than 4000 employees are committed to enriching and nurturing the lives of Canadians through sustainable and responsible growth, high-quality products, contribution to communities and partnership with farmers, customers, partners and suppliers. Lactalis Canada has been named on Forbes’ 2025 Best Employers in Canada and one of Greater Toronto’s Top Employers for 2025. The company is part of Lactalis Group, the world’s leading dairy company, headquartered in Laval, France. For more information, visit www.lactalis.ca

