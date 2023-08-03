Thursday, August 3, 2023Canada's Leading Online Business Magazine
Latin Metals Reports AGM Results

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Latin Metals Inc. (“Latin Metals” or the “Company”) – (TSXV: LMS) (OTCQB: LMSQF) reports the results of its annual general meeting (the “Meeting”) of shareholders held on August 3, 2023, in Vancouver, British Columbia. All the motions presented to the shareholders were approved.

Votes representing 48,847,648 shares were cast, representing 68.34% of the issued and outstanding shares at the record date. A summary of the Meeting results is outlined below:

Motion Votes for the Motion Percentage of Votes in Favour
Number of Directors 48,842,579 99.99%
David Cass 48,841,947 99.99%
Keith Henderson 48,841,947 99.99%
Ryan King 48,841,947 99.99%
Robert Kopple 48,841,947 99.99%
Appointment of Auditor 48,847,634 100%
Ratification and Approval of Stock Option Plan 48,592,306 99.48%

On Behalf of the Board of Directors of

LATIN METALS INC.

Keith Henderson

President & CEO

For further details on the Company readers are referred to the Company’s web site (www.latin-metals.com) and its Canadian regulatory filings on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

For further information, please contact:

Keith Henderson

Suite 890
999 West Hastings Street
Vancouver, BC, V6C 2W2

Phone: 604-638-3456
E-mail: [email protected]

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.


