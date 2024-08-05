LEADING EDGE MATERIALS ACCEPTED AS A PROJECT PARTNER BY EIT RAWMATERIALS

Vancouver, December 14, 2025 – Leading Edge Materials Corp. (“Leading Edge Materials” or the “Company”) (TSXV: LEM) (Nasdaq First North: LEMSE) (OTCQB: LEMIF) (FRA: 7FL) is pleased to announce that the Company has been accepted by EIT Raw Materials as a Project Partner. EIT RawMaterials represents a powerful knowledge and Innovation community in Europe.

About EIT Raw Materials:

EIT RawMaterials is the largest and most active raw materials knowledge and innovation network globally, comprising over 300 partner organisations across the entire raw materials value chain. EIT RawMaterials demonstrates its dedication to advancing and supporting a circular economy in Europe by fostering innovation, collaboration, and sustainable practices. Mandated by the European Commission, EIT RawMaterials leads the European Raw Materials Alliance (ERMA), which includes around 800 members representing an investment potential of more than €25 billion.

Since its founding, EIT RawMaterials has deployed over €700 million in direct strategic funding to support more than 800 projects and start-ups, unlocking approximately €8.3 billion in additional indirect investment into critical raw materials projects and technologies across Europe and beyond.

Supported by the European Institute of Innovation and Technology (EIT), a body of the European Union, EIT RawMaterials was established in 2015 to advance Europe’s transition to a sustainable economy. Its mission is to secure a sustainable supply of raw materials for Europe, close material loops, and design innovative product solutions, with the goal to position raw materials as a strategic strength for Europe through innovation, education, and entrepreneurship.

For more information: www.eitrawmaterials.eu

Kurt Budge CEO comments:

“Becoming a Project Partner of EIT RawMaterials is an important step forwards for Leading Edge Materials. We’re committed to contributing meaningfully to the organization’s work in advancing Europe’s critical raw materials ecosystem. During the Autumn, attending a Partner Day in Brussels, CEO dinner in Stockholm, and Rare Earths and Magnets Conference in Stuttgart have already provided tremendous value and networking opportunities. We are excited for the year ahead.”

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Leading Edge Materials Corp.

Kurt Budge, CEO

About Leading Edge Materials

Leading Edge Materials is a Canadian public company focused on developing a portfolio of critical raw material projects located in the European Union. Critical raw materials are determined as such by the European Union based on their economic importance and supply risk. They are directly linked to high growth technologies such as lithium-ion batteries and permanent magnets for electric motors, wind turbines and defense applications. The portfolio of projects includes the 100% owned Woxna Graphite mine (Sweden), 100% owned Norra Kärr Heavy Rare Earth Elements project (Sweden), and the 51% owned Bihor Sud Nickel Cobalt exploration alliance (Romania).

Additional Information

The information was submitted for publication through the agency of the contact person set out above, on December 14, 2025, at 11:30 PM Vancouver time.

Leading Edge Materials is listed on the TSXV under the symbol “LEM”, OTCQB under the symbol “LEMIF” and Nasdaq First North Stockholm under the symbol “LEMSE”. Svensk Kapitalmarknadsgranskning (“SKMG”) is the Company’s Certified Adviser for the Nasdaq First North Growth Market (Stockholm) and may be contacted via email [email protected] or by phone +46 (0)8 913 008.

