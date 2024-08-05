LEADING EDGE MATERIALS PROVIDES AN UPDATE ON THE NORR KARR HREE PROJECT

LEADING EDGE MATERIALS PROVIDES AN UPDATE ON THE NORR KÄRR HREE PROJECT

Vancouver, September 21, 2025 – Leading Edge Materials Corp. (“Leading Edge Materials” or the “Company”) (TSXV: LEM) (Nasdaq First North: LEMSE) (OTCQB: LEMIF) (FRA: 7FL) has through its 100% owned Swedish subsidiary Greenna Mineral AB (“GMAB”) submitted supplementary information in respect of the Company’s application for an Exploitation Concession – 25-year mining lease – for the Norra Kärr Heavy Rare Earth Elements Project (“HREE”).

The supplements have been prepared in response to requests by the County Administrative Boards of Jönköping and Östergötland and statements from various regional stakeholders for additional information on the possible environmental impacts of the project. The Company’s response has now been sent to the Mining Inspectorate (Sw. Bergsstaten) for further review.

China dominates all stages of the rare earth elements supply chain from mining to permanent magnet manufacturing; a position built over decades through a comprehensive state-directed and funded industrial policy. Europe relies heavily on China for HREEs.

On 24 July, the EU successfully negotiated a relaxation of REE export restrictions imposed by China in April. The current geopolitics of REEs underscores the urgent requirement for the establishment of secure and reliable critical raw materials supply chains in Europe. The earlier export restrictions led to substantial price increases for HREEs, particularly dysprosium and terbium, due to their limited availability outside of Chinese sources. The Norra Kärr deposit, which contains significant quantities of HREEs, including dysprosium and terbium, uniquely positions the Norra Kärr project in addressing these supply constraints.

The Geological Survey of Sweden (“SGU”) in its capacity as an expert authority for issues relating to geology and minerals in Sweden has stated, with the respect to the Company’s application for an mining lease, that the deposit at Norra Kärr is very important for Sweden’s and the EU’s supply of rare earth metals, and that Norra Kärr is one of Europe’s richest deposits for these minerals – especially with regard to heavy rare earth elements – the SGU discovered Norra Kärr in the early 1900s and designated it of national interest for its minerals in 2011.

Kurt Budge CEO comments:

“We are confident that we have comprehensively addressed all questions and concerns raised during this permitting stage. With over 15 years of development work on Norra Kärr since 2009, every aspect of the project has undergone thorough investigation and analysis.

Our Swedish team brings deep expertise and directly relevant experience to this Exploitation Concession application, giving us strong confidence in our ability to develop Norra Kärr successfully while maintaining full environmental protection and delivering the critical Heavy Rare Earth Elements that European permanent magnet manufacturers require.

We are actively engaging with local communities to highlight how significantly the current Norra Kärr project differs from previous plans. The new approach features a 65% smaller operational footprint, streamlined operations focused solely on extraction and mineral processing, enhanced commercial potential through valuable HREE and industrial mineral products, and substantially reduced environmental impact.

While important work remains through the comprehensive Environmental Permitting process, the Greenna Mineral team looks forward to collaborating with local stakeholders, establishing operations that benefit the local community, and supporting Sweden’s leadership position in European critical raw materials production.”

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Leading Edge Materials Corp.

Kurt Budge, CEO

For further information, please contact the Company at:

[email protected]

www.leadingedgematerials.com

Follow us

X: @LeadingEdgeMtls

Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/leading-edge-materials-corp/

www.leadingedgematerials.com

About Leading Edge Materials

Leading Edge Materials is a Canadian public company focused on developing a portfolio of critical raw material projects located in the European Union. Critical raw materials are determined as such by the European Union based on their economic importance and supply risk. They are directly linked to high growth technologies such as lithium-ion batteries and permanent magnets for electric motors, wind turbines and defense applications. The portfolio of projects includes the 100% owned Woxna Graphite mine (Sweden), 100% owned Norra Kärr Heavy Rare Earth Elements project (Sweden), and the 51% owned Bihor Sud Nickel Cobalt exploration alliance (Romania).

Additional Information

The information was submitted for publication through the agency of the contact person set out above, on September 21, 2025, at 11:30 PM Vancouver time.

Leading Edge Materials is listed on the TSXV under the symbol “LEM”, OTCQB under the symbol “LEMIF” and Nasdaq First North Stockholm under the symbol “LEMSE”. Svensk Kapitalmarknadsgranskning (“SKMG”) is the Company’s Certified Adviser for the Nasdaq First North Growth Market (Stockholm) and may be contacted via email [email protected] or by phone +46 (0)8 913 008.

Reader Advisory

This news release may contain statements which constitute “forward-looking information”, including statements regarding the plans, intentions, beliefs and current expectations of the Company, its directors, or its officers with respect to the future business activities of the Company. The words “may”, “would”, “could”, “will”, “intend”, “plan”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “estimate”, “expect” and similar expressions, as they relate to the Company, or its management, are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future business activities and involve risks and uncertainties, and that the Company’s future business activities may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including, but not limited to, fluctuations in market prices, changes in the Company’s intended use of proceeds from the Private Placement, successes of the operations of the Company, continued availability of capital and financing and general economic, market or business conditions. There can be no assurances that such information will prove accurate and, therefore, readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such uncertainties. The Company does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking information except as required under the applicable securities laws.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Attachment



CBJ Newsmakers