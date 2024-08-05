LEEF Brands Announces Upsize of Offering and Filing of Amended Offering Document

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — LEEF Brands, Inc. (CSE: LEEF, OTC: LEEEF) (“LEEF” or the “Company”), a premier California and New York cannabis operator, is pleased to announce that it has filed an amended offering document related to its previously announced private placement offering (the “Offering”) of units of the Company (each, a “Unit”), which now covers 8,363,560 Units at a price of C$0.25 per Unit, for gross proceeds of up to C$2,090,890, a further increase over the previously announced size of the Offering.

The Offering is being conducted pursuant to the listed issuer financing exemption under Part 5A of National Instrument 45-106 – Prospectus Exemptions (the “LIFE Exemption”). Securities issued under the LIFE Exemption will not be subject to a statutory hold period in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws. There is an offering document related to the Offering that can be accessed under the Company’s profile at www.sedarplus.ca and at www.LeefBrands.com. Prospective investors should read this offering document before making an investment decision.

The Offering is expected to close on or about August 15, 2025, or on such other date or dates as the Company may determine. Closing of the Offering is subject to customary closing conditions, including approval of the Canadian Securities Exchange (the “CSE”).

About LEEF Brands, Inc.

LEEF Brands Inc. is a leading California and New York-based extraction and manufacturing cannabis company. With a comprehensive supply chain, innovative manufacturing processes, and a dynamic bulk concentrate portfolio, LEEF powers some of the largest cannabis brands in the United States. For more information, visit www.LeefBrands.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain forward-looking information and forward-looking statements, as defined in applicable securities laws (collectively, “forward-looking statements”), including, but not limited to, statements regarding the anticipated closing and terms of the Offering, the anticipated approval of the Offering by the CSE and the Company’s future financial condition, operations, and objectives.

Forward-looking statements reflect current expectations or beliefs regarding future events or the Company’s future performance or financial results. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as “plans”, “expects”, “is expected”, “budget”, “scheduled”, “estimates”, “continues”, “forecasts”, “projects”, “predicts”, “intends”, “anticipates”, “targets” or “believes”, or variations of, or the negatives of, such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “should”, “might” or “will” be taken, occur or be achieved. All forward-looking statements, including those herein, are qualified by this cautionary statement.

Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in such statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the statements.

There are certain factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking information, including, but not limited to the risks that the Company does not close the Offering on the anticipated terms or at all, the CSE does not approve the Offering and the Company’s future financial condition, operations, and objectives are not as anticipated, as well as the risks disclosed in the Company’s public filings on the Company’s issuer profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

For more information on the Company, investors are encouraged to review the Company’s public filings on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

The forward-looking statements and financial outlooks contained in this news release speak only as of the date of this news release or as of the date or dates specified in such statements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.

LEEF Brands Inc.

Per: Jesse Redmond, Head of Investor Relations and Business Development

Phone: +1 (707) 703-4111

Email: [email protected]



