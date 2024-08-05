Jefferson Square, Liberland, Oct. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Free Republic of Liberland today announced the results of its October 2025 Congressional elections, which were conducted entirely on the nation’s purpose-built public blockchain at blockchain.liberland.org . These quarterly elections reaffirm Liberland’s position as the world’s first sovereign nation to fully implement blockchain technology for governance, elections, and citizen services—delivering unprecedented levels of transparency, accessibility, and security.

In a significant outcome, Justin Sun has been re-elected as Prime Minister for another term. Sun, the founder of TRON and a recognized leader in blockchain innovation, was nominated by President Vít Jedlička and approved by the newly elected Congress. He will continue to guide Liberland’s advancement in blockchain integration, digital diplomacy, and the pursuit of international recognition.

“Liberland isn’t just a nation; it’s a blueprint for the future of freedom in the digital age,” said Sun. “With our blockchain at the core, we’re building a meritocracy where innovation thrives without borders.”

Joining the Liberland Congressional Assembly for the first time is Brittany Kaiser, globally recognized for her whistleblower role in the Cambridge Analytica case and featured in Netflix’s The Great Hack. Kaiser is the founder of the Own Your Data Foundation and a leading advocate for digital rights and data sovereignty. Her addition to the assembly brings new expertise in privacy protection and ethical technology policy.

“After witnessing the dark side of data manipulation, I’m thrilled to contribute to a nation where technology empowers rather than exploits,” said Kaiser. “Liberland’s model of merit-based participation is revolutionary—it’s democracy evolved.”

A New Approach to Elections and Governance

Elections in Liberland are held every three months, ensuring agile, responsive leadership. Citizens vote using Liberland Merits (LLMerit), a unique token representing both citizenship and governance rights. Unlike traditional democratic systems that rely on headcount, Liberland’s system amplifies the voices of those who actively contribute to the nation’s growth—creating a modern meritocracy.

The elections are powered by the Pergamon algorithm, which proportionally allocates votes across candidates based on merit-weighted ballots. This ensures every vote carries impact and no ballot is wasted.

“Liberland’s blockchain elections aren’t just efficient; they’re a paradigm shift in how nations operate. Today’s results affirm our vision: a free society where technology amplifies liberty,” said President Vít Jedlička.

Blockchain as the Backbone of a Digital Nation

The backbone of Liberland’s infrastructure is the Liberland Blockchain, a high-performance proof-of-stake network powered by the Liberland Dollar (LLD). LLD functions as both a stable medium of exchange for everyday transactions and a staking asset that secures the blockchain. It supports an entire digital economy that includes tokenized land ownership (via NFTs), business formation, and peer-to-peer services—all with minimal fees and high throughput.

Newly Elected Congress

The newly elected Congress will serve until January 1, 2026. Members include:

Justin Sun

Karnika “Key” Yashwant Elango

Navid Saberin

Dorian Jakov Štern Vukotić

Dr. Tariq Abbasi

Michal Ptáčník

Brittany Nicole Kaiser

