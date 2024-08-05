Liberty Gold Announces Publication of its 2024 ESG Disclosure Update Report

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Liberty Gold Corp. (TSX: LGD; OTCQX: LGDTF) (“Liberty Gold” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the publication of the Company’s 2024 Environmental, Social and Governance (“ESG”) Disclosure Update Report, providing an overview of Liberty Gold’s performance across key sustainability metrics and initiatives for the period January 1 to December 31, 2024.

The 2024 ESG Report reflects Liberty Gold’s continued commitment to transparency and responsible development as the Company advances Black Pine, its flagship oxide gold project in Idaho, through feasibility-level field programs into feasibility engineering work and permitting. This year’s report includes updated quantitative and qualitative disclosures for corporate offices and site operations, with expanded detail on state and federal permitting progress, environmental baseline studies, safety performance, and community engagement efforts.

The report is aligned with the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) Metals & Mining framework and should be read in conjunction with the Company’s prior ESG disclosures.

Liberty Gold will continue to publish annual sustainability reporting as part of its transition from explorer to developer.

The 2024 ESG Report is available for download at:

https://libertygold.ca/esg/reports.html

ABOUT LIBERTY GOLD

Liberty Gold is focused on developing open pit oxide deposits in the Great Basin of the United States, home to large-scale gold projects that are ideal for open-pit mining. This region is one of the most prolific gold-producing regions in the world and stretches across Nevada and into Idaho and Utah. The Company is advancing the Black Pine Project in southeastern Idaho, a past-producing, Carlin-style gold system with a large, growing resource and strong economic potential. We know the Great Basin and are driven to discover and advance big gold deposits that can be mined profitably in open-pit scenarios and in an environmentally responsible manner.

For more information, visit libertygold.ca or contact:

Susie Bell, Manager, Investor Relations

Phone: 604-632-4677 or Toll Free 1-877-632-4677

[email protected]

